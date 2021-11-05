2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 Revealed

Husqvarna has finally unveiled the production model of the new Husqvarna Norden 901 adventure tourer, almost two years after it was unveiled in concept form for the first time at the EICMA. The 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 is based on the KTM 890 Adventure platform, but has enough of its own unique design and styling to give it its own, unique appearance. The Norden 901 has its unique and futuristic bodywork, as well as new LED headlight to differentiate it from the sister brand KTM's machines it's based on. Designed for long-distance explorations, the Norden 901 sits somewhere between the base KTM 890 Adventure and the top-spec KTM 890 Adventure R.

Also Read: Husqvarna Norden 901 Revealed In New Video

The 890 cc, parallel-twin engine produces a claimed 103.6 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

At the heart of the Norden 901 is the 890 cc, parallel-twin engine, which produces a claimed 103.6 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is the same unit as the KTM 890 Adventure and gets the same six-speed transmission. The bike features a 19-litre fuel tank with a claimed range of over 400 km on a tankful of fuel. Seat height is 854 mm with a slim front end to make it easier to help riders reach the ground.

Also Read: Husqvarna Norden 901 Teased In Video

The 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 has been designed as an off-road capable explorer, and is based on the KTM 890 Adventure platform from its sister brand.

The Husqvarna Norden 901 is designed to be an off-road capable explorer, with bodywork suited for long highway rides, and with a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel wire-spoke combination, shod with tubeless Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, for use on tarmac as well as dirt. Suspension travel is also slightly more than the KTM 890 Adventure, with the WP Apex units providing 215 mm and 220 mm travel, while ground clearance is 252 mm. The frame is also borrowed from the KTM siblings, with a slightly more aggressive rake and trail for faster changes in direction.

Also Read: Husqvarna Norden 901 Spotted On Test Again

The 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 gets slightly more travel from the WP Apex suspension units.

The Norden 901 comes with three standard riding modes, Rain, Street and Off-Road, as well as an optional "Explore" mode. There's an up/down quickshifter, slipper clutch, nine-stage traction control and cornering ABS (with an off-road mode), on the J Juan brakes, as well as anti-wheelie (aided by a six-axis IMU).

The 5-inch TFT screen offers smartphone connectivity and navigation through a dedicated app.

There's also cruise control, and engine braking control which works with the slipper clutch for better precision on aggressive downshifts and deceleration. The electronics and features can be accessed through a 5-inch TFT display, which offers smartphone connectivity via the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app for turn-by-turn navigation.

Also Read: Husqvarna Norden 901 Concept Unveiled At EICMA 2019

The 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 is unlikely to be introduced in India.

The Husqvarna Norden 901 has been priced at $ 14,000 (approximately Rs. 10.40 lakh under current exchange rates) in the US, and has been designed primarily as a long-distance explorer, with decent off-road capability. In India, even the KTM 890 Adventure models, the Norden 901 is based on, are not offered on sale yet. So far, there's no expectation of the Husqvarna Norden 901 being offered on sale in India.