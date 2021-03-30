Husqvarna Norden 901 Spotted On Test Again

An advanced prototype of the upcoming Husqvarna Norden 901 has been yet again spotted on test

The Husqvarna Norden 901, a neo-retro adventure touring motorcycle is getting closer to production trim, and will likely be launched or showcased later this year. KTM-owned Husqvarna has been working on this model for a planned EICMA 2021 reveal, and from the latest spy shots of an advanced prototype in action, shown by Autoevolution, it seems that Husqvarna is well on track for an autumn reveal of the production model. The Norden 901 is heavily based on the KTM 890 Adventure, sharing both the frame and the engine with the middleweight KTM ADV.

The Husqvarana Norden 901 will be based on the KTM 890 Adventure

From the looks of the latest spy shots of the prototype Norden 901, nothing much seems to have changed, and the Husky will more or less have the same specs as its KTM cousin. The 890 cc, parallel-twin engine of the KTM makes 103 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The latest images reveal that the bike will ride on same 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel sizes, and it boasts the same fuel tank design as the KTM and even have the same electronics, including ABS, traction control and multiple riding modes. Suspension will also be shared with the KTM, so the same WP units are to be seen on the Husqvarna Norden 901.

The Husqvarna Norden 901 is expected to be showcased in production form at the EICMA 2021

The big question is, what after EICMA 2021. When will the Norden 901 be launched? And if it's launched within 2021, will it be introduced in India? So far, Husqvarna only offers the 250s in India, the Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250 models, based on the KTM 250 Duke. And even KTM India doesn't offer its flagship models on sale in India. Instead, KTM decided to play it safe, and focus on the entry-level and mid-size models. The KTM 890 Adventure though, is expected to be introduced in India, and if it's indeed launched, the Husqvarna Norden 901 may also be introduced, as the Swedish brand's flagship model for India.

(Source: Autoevolution)

