Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Spotted Testing

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 has been spotted testing yet again on Indian roads. The previous generation of the Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401 was stated for an Indian launch, but never made it to our shores. This version, however, might see a launch soon considering that the test mule looks like the camouflaged production version. The motorcycles will likely share a lot of its components with its Austrian sibling, the KTM 390 Duke which is also stated for an update soon.

Also Read: Upcoming KTM 390 Duke Spied In Production Guise

The bikes will feature similar styling as its 250 cc siblings and be available with spoked wheels

The bikes will come with similar styling as its 250 cc siblings which is currently on sale in our market, but will feature 401 branding on its tank instead. The bikes might come with spoked wheels as seen on the test mule. It will likely come with the same 373 cc unit engine on the 390 Duke which currently makes about 43 bhp and 37 Nm of torque. While there are reports that the engine will be retuned to produce a slightly higher displacement, those remain to be rumours for now. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and come with Bosch dual-channel ABS which will also be borrowed from the Duke. Other mechanical details might include front and rear disc brakes from Bybre and suspension setup from WP Apex.

The bikes will feature many similar mechanical components as the KTM 390 Duke

The Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401 will most likely hit Indian shores later this year or in early 2024. The bikes will definitely be priced above the 390 Duke upon its launch and likely come with a price tag of over Rs. 3.30 lakh.

Image Source