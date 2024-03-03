Upcoming Husqvarna Svartpilen 901 Teased Before Unveil

Husqvarna Motorcycles is the Swedish cousin of Austrian two-wheeler brand KTM where the former uses the platform of KTM motorcycles to make their own. Now, Husqvarna has released a teaser of an upcoming motorcycle which appears to be a new Svartpilen 901. The motorcycle is slated for an official unveiling on March 5 according to the social media post.



Husqvarna has posted a teaser clip on the Swartpilen 901 previously as well, providing an idea of the bike’s overall styling. The second teaser clip shows the motorcycle with studded tyres being ridden on ice. While the motorcycle was still camouflaged, a lot can be spoken about the motorcycle’s key highlights. The new Svartpilen 901 will feature a big round LED headlamp, a petite tail section, and an upswept exhaust. The bike will ride on 5-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels with dual-purpose tyres.

Underpinnings for the new Svartpilen 901 will be similar to the KTM 890 Duke it is based on. It will also use the same powertrain which is a 889cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill that is tuned to punch out 121 bhp and 99 Nm and comes coupled to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch as standard.

Currently, KTM has no plans of bringing the 890 Duke to India anytime soon. However, on the competition front, the motorcycle locks horns with the Kawasaki Z900, KTM 890 Duke, Ducati Scrambler and the Yamaha XSR 900 in the international market.