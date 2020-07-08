Husqvarna Svartpilen 701 And Vitpilen 701 Recalled Globally

The Husqvarna 701 twins are yet to be launched in India

Husqvarna has issued a global recall for its Svartpilen 701 and Vitpilen 701 motorcycles over a potential fuel leakage problem. All Husqvarna Svartpilen 701 models manufactured in 2019 and 2020 have been recalled along with all Vitpilen 701 motorcycles manufactured between 2018 and 2020. The total number of models affected isn't known yet. In a statement, Husqvarna said that the fuel in the motorcycle may leak from the area where the fuel level sensor is placed or the fuel pump mounting area.

(The inspection and replacement on both, the Svartpilen 701 and the Vitpilen 701 will be carried out free of cost)

The problem is caused by 'unevenness in the area of the sealing surface between the tank and the fuel pump as well as the tank and the fuel level sensor'. The company will be contacting the owners of affected motorcycles via letters and fix an appointment with the nearest Husqvarna dealership. All affected motorcycles will get a new fuel tank with thicker walls and a new sealing system. The inspection and replacement will be done free of cost for all customers.

Svartpilen stands for 'black arrow' in Swedish and is an urban-scrambler styled motorcycle with upright seating, slightly wider handlebars and dual-purpose tyres. Vitpilen in Swedish stands for 'white arrow' and it is designed as a cafe racer, with a more committed riding position, road-biased tyres and slightly different tyres. Both motorcycles get a 692 cc single-cylinder engine, which is liquid-cooled. The engine makes 74 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

