Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure R To Feature Cruise Control

The cruise control function will be further complemented by dedicated buttons to engage or reset on the go.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Test mule spotted with cruise control switches on the left cube.
  • Design appears to be sharper and more off-road-focused
  • New KTM 390 ADV to be showcased at EICMA 2024

The updated KTM 390 Adventure R has been spotted during multiple testing phases in India and most recently at KTM's Adventure Rally in South Dakota, USA, where it was heavily camouflaged. Now a new feature addition has been uncovered in the soon-to-be-unveiled motorcycle, which is a cruise control system. This feature addition will make it the first motorcycle in its segment to get a cruise control function. 

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure R Spotted Ahead Of EICMA 2024


Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure R
A dedicated cruise control button was spotted at the left switchgear. 

 

A cruise control switch has been spotted on the top-left corner of the left-side switchgear of the motorcycle. Additionally, KTM has incorporated a specific set of controls at the bottom of the switchgear, featuring plus and minus buttons to adjust the speed of the motorcycle while cruising. This feature will improve the bike's touring capabilities, allowing for more flexible and comfortable long-distance rides.

Previous spy photos have confirmed that the new 390 Adventure R will bring several major upgrades over the current model. These changes include a vertically stacked LED projector headlight, a taller windscreen, sharper side panels and cowls, and a raised beak-style front mudguard. The camouflaged prototype also featured fully adjustable suspension and a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheel setup equipped with dual-purpose tyres. 

 

Also Read: KTM Reveals TFT Touchscreens Featuring Android Automotive OS For Upcoming Motorcycles


Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure R 1
The new KTM 390 ADV was spotted recently in full camouflaged form. 

 

In terms of power, the upcoming 390 Adventure R will likely use the 399cc engine introduced in the new KTM 390 Duke. In the Duke, this engine delivers 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a bi-directional quick-shifter. However, for the adventure model, KTM may tweak the gearing and final drive ratio to better suit its off-road nature.

KTM will return to the 2024 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, after a hiatus. The Austrian bike manufacturer is expected to showcase several models, including the updated 390 Adventure. 

The current-generation 390 Adventure, first launched in 2019, has seen some updates through variant releases but is now due for a comprehensive overhaul. The new model is expected to debut at the EICMA, with a launch in India likely to follow shortly after.

 

Also Read: KTM's Automated Manual Transmission Revealed; To Debut On Select Models From 2025
 

Image Source

# KTM Bikes# KTM# Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure# New KTM 390 Adventure# KTM 390 Adventure Spied# KTM 390 Adventure# Adventure Motorcycles# Adventure Bikes# Bikes
