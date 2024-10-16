Login
KTM 390 Adventure R Spotted Ahead Of EICMA 2024

The upcoming 390 ADV was spotted as a contender in an off-road competition in South Dakota.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Gets a vertically stacked LED projector headlight
  • Design appears to be sharper and more off-road-focused
  • To debut at EICMA next month

KTM is making a return to the 2024 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, after a hiatus. The Austrian manufacturer plans to showcase several models, with one of the most anticipated being the updated 390 Adventure. The revamped version has recently been spotted under full camouflage, having previously been sighted multiple times during tests in India. Its latest appearance happened at one of KTM’s Adventure Rally events in South Dakota.

 

The 390 Adventure R was seen alongside the 1390 Adventure R, another model KTM plans to present at EICMA 2024. The “R” suffix suggests that the 390 Adventure will likely be offered in multiple variants. The spotted bike features a large 21-inch spoked front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, both fitted with dual-purpose tyres. It also includes a long-travel WP USD front fork and an offset monoshock at the rear. 

 

Also Read: KTM Reveals TFT Touchscreens Featuring Android Automotive OS For Upcoming Motorcycles

 

New KTM 390 ADV 1

To debut at the EICMA motorcycle show next month. 

 

Based on the images, it's clear that KTM has taken several measures to re-engineer the motorcycle for overall improvement. With the looks, the 390 Adventure R gets a vertically stacked LED projector headlight, a tall windscreen, and a high-riding stance, indicating a potentially taller seat height. Further scrutiny of the design reveals sharp side panels and cowls, a raised beak-styled mudguard, and a metal bash plate to protect the engine. The exhaust is mounted low beneath the bike’s belly. 

 

Other elements of interest include knuckle guards, round mirrors, and a scooped, single-piece seat. There will be no shortage of electronics and features and will be loaded with a TFT display, switchable traction control, ride modes, and a quick-shifter.

 

Also Read: KTM's Automated Manual Transmission Revealed; To Debut On Select Models From 2025

 

New KTM 390 ADV 2

The upcoming 390 Adventure is likely to be powered by the new 399 cc engine that debuted in the KTM 390 Duke. 

 

As for the powertrain, the upcoming 390 Adventure is likely to be powered by the new 399 cc engine that debuted in the KTM 390 Duke. In the Duke, this engine produces 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a bi-directional quick-shifter. However, for the adventure model, KTM may adjust the final drive ratio and gear ratios to better suit its off-road capabilities.

 

More details of the new 390 Adventure are expected to unfold in the coming weeks.

 

The current Gen 390 Adventure was first introduced in 2019, and although it has received a few updates in the form of variants, it is due for a thorough revision. We expect the new model to launch in India soon after its official debut next month. 

 



# KTM Bikes# KTM# New KTM 390 Adventure# KTM 390 Adventure# KTM 390 Adventure Spied# KTM 390 Adventure spy shot# Bikes
