KTM Pauses Production In Austria

The halt in production at KTM’s plant in Mattighofen, Austria, is reportedly due to a lack of parts.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 28, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • KTM faces supply chain issues at Mattighofen
  • Production paused just weeks after restarting in Austrian plant
  • KTM India continues production of smaller models

Just over a month after restarting motorcycle production at its factory in Mattighofen, Austrian motorcycle brand KTM has hit another speed breaker. Production had restarted in March 2025 after a restructuring plan to revive KTM was approved by creditors. The latest pause in production is due to a lack of parts, crucial to production of certain models, and production has reportedly been suspended in the plant until July 27, 2025, when supply chain issues are sorted out. 

 

Also Read: KTM Restarts Motorcycle Production At Mattighofen

 

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S 2

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Approves 150 Million Euro Funding For KTM

 

The issue is due to certain vendors halting production of spare parts for KTM following the brand’s financial turmoil and even going into self-administration. Following the halt in production last year, KTM has had problems to source critical parts for its bikes. 

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Enduro R First Ride

 

KTM 390 Enduro R 42

While the company went through its financial crisis and halted production last year, no new parts were ordered for around three months. Even with a restructuring plan in place, and the brand announcing the restart of production, some vendors have reportedly been cautious, with some reported to have halted further production for KTM altogether.

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure First Ride

 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 5

Meanwhile, in India, KTM’s partner Bajaj Auto has been on a roll, already launching the new 2025 KTM 390 Adventure and the KTM 390 Enduro R, followed by the KTM 390 SMC later in 2025. All of these three new models are manufactured in India, and Bajaj Auto seems to be bullish on the Austrian brand’s prospects in India, the world’s largest motorcycle market.

# KTM Financial Trouble# KTM Production# KTM Mattighofen# KTM Austria# Bikes# Auto Industry# Two Wheelers
