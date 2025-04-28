KTM Pauses Production In Austria

Just over a month after restarting motorcycle production at its factory in Mattighofen, Austrian motorcycle brand KTM has hit another speed breaker. Production had restarted in March 2025 after a restructuring plan to revive KTM was approved by creditors. The latest pause in production is due to a lack of parts, crucial to production of certain models, and production has reportedly been suspended in the plant until July 27, 2025, when supply chain issues are sorted out.

The issue is due to certain vendors halting production of spare parts for KTM following the brand’s financial turmoil and even going into self-administration. Following the halt in production last year, KTM has had problems to source critical parts for its bikes.

While the company went through its financial crisis and halted production last year, no new parts were ordered for around three months. Even with a restructuring plan in place, and the brand announcing the restart of production, some vendors have reportedly been cautious, with some reported to have halted further production for KTM altogether.

Meanwhile, in India, KTM’s partner Bajaj Auto has been on a roll, already launching the new 2025 KTM 390 Adventure and the KTM 390 Enduro R, followed by the KTM 390 SMC later in 2025. All of these three new models are manufactured in India, and Bajaj Auto seems to be bullish on the Austrian brand’s prospects in India, the world’s largest motorcycle market.