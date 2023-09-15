Limited-Run MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen Edition Unveiled
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
15-Sep-23 11:15 AM IST
Highlights
- Gets unique blue and silver graphics exclusive to the limited edition
- 998cc, four-cylinder mill continues to push out 205 bhp and 116 Nm
- Limited to 300 units
MV Agusta has unveiled a limited-run Brutale 1000 RR Assen edition paying homage to the renowned Dutch racing venue. Limited to 300 units, the limited edition features a striking blue and silver paint scheme with gold accents, setting it apart from the traditional red hues of MV Agusta models. The model also features custom graphics linking it to the Assen circuit.
The special edition also makes use of carbon-fibre in elements such as the headlamp cowl, and tank side covers. The models also get blue-hued forged Robotox carbon-fibre wheels and blue Alcantara seats.
Each model features graphics linking it to the Assen circuit as well as a bearing the unit number at the base of the fuel tank.
In terms of performance, the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen mirrors the standard Brutale 1000 RR, using the same 998 cc, four-cylinder engine pushing out a strong 205 bhp and 116 Nm of torque propelling the bike to a top speed of over 300 kmph. It also comes with a dry weight reduction of six kilograms, bringing the total weight down from 186kg to 180kg. Stopping power comes from twin discs up front with four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers and a single disc at the rear with a two-piston Brembo caliper. As with the regular Brutale RR, the Assen edition gets a fully adjustable Ohlins USD fork up front and mono shock at the rear.
Race Kit adds CNC milled parts, a lighter Arrow titanium exhaust and a carbon-fibre pillion seat cover
Customers will also be offered optional features as part of a race kit such as an Arrow Titanium racing exhaust silencer with a dedicated control unit, a carbon-fibre passenger seat cover, a CNC racing fuel cap, and CNC brake/clutch levers, and a customised cover. The bike also comes with a kit box containing a certificate of authenticity.
Each motorcycle also comes with a numbered plaque at the base of the fuel tank listing the model’s serial number out of the 300 being produced.
