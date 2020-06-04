New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS XL100 Gets 'Buy Now, Pay After 6 Months' EMI Scheme

Under the new scheme, the TVS XL100 customer gets a six-month break before the EMIs begin on the two-wheeler, in a bid to encourage sales.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The TVS XL100 is priced from Rs. 44,294, going up to Rs. 46,114 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

Highlights

  • The TVS XL100 moratorium scheme is valid till July 31, 2020
  • The TVS XL100 is one of the most affordable models from the company
  • The TVS XL100 BS6 received 10 new features including fuel-injection

TVS Motor Company has introduced the new 'buy now, pay after six months' EMI scheme for the XL100 moped. The special EMI scheme is the first-of-its-kind in the two-wheeler industry and offers a moratorium of six months to the TVS XL100 customer before the commencement of the EMI payment. In essence, the customer gets a six-month break before the EMIs begin on the two-wheeler. The Loan to Value (LTV) for this scheme will be 75 per cent, according to the company. The TVS XL100 moped is priced from ₹ 44,294, going up to ₹ 46,114 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read: TVS Despatches Nearly 59,000 Units In May 2020

TVS XL 100

34,074 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS XL 100

The announcement comes as TVS, much like other manufacturers is recovering from the Coronavirus lockdown that has gravely affected production and sales for the company. The new scheme is part of the many new solutions to encourage buyers to begin purchasing vehicles again with affordable interest rates, discounts and offers to make an attractive proposition. The six-month moratorium scheme for the TVS XL100 is valid till July 31, 2020.

iinu638k

The TVS XL100 uses a 99.7 cc fuel-injected engine that is 15 per cent more fuel-efficient than the BS4 model

The TVS XL100 is the most affordable offering in the Hosur-based manufacturer's line-up. The scooter draws power from the 99.7 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that develops 4.3 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The BS6 version also introduced new features on the model including fuel-injection that promises improved acceleration, 15 per cent enhanced fuel efficiency, easy on-off switch, mobile charging socket, petrol reserve indicator, and a larger floorboard for added convenience.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Radeon Gets A Price Hike

The XL100 is one of the best-selling models for TVS Motor Company with its versatility as a people mover and load carrier, which makes it a popular choice in the semi-urban and rural regions. The moped has a strong market down south in India. Meanwhile, TVS has silently hiked prices on its commuter range offerings including the Radeon 110 and the NTorq 125. The company is expected to introduce the BS6 compliant versions of the TVS Victor 110 and the Scooty Zest 110 models later this month.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS XL 100 with Immediate Rivals

TVS XL 100
TVS
XL 100

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
15%
Planning to buy a used car
33%
Planning to buy a bike
31%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
21%
Return To Poll

TVS XL 100 Alternatives

Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 37,625 *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 40,794 - 48,474 *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 43,889 - 43,994 *
TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 44,614 *
Bajaj CT 110
Bajaj CT 110
₹ 46,413 - 50,771 *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 46,800 - 47,800 *
Bajaj Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
₹ 47,763 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 48,009 *
Mahindra Centuro Rockstar
Mahindra Centuro Rockstar
₹ 48,935 *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled In Thailand
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled In Thailand
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Select your City
or select from popular cities