HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
CEAT Launches SecuraDrive CIRCL - India’s First Road-Ready Sustainable Car TyresGodzilla Retires: Final Nissan GT-R R35 Rolls Off The Production LineSpecial Feature - Monsoon Masterclass With Volvo XC90: Calm, Confident, and Rain-Ready!TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Launched At Rs 99,465 Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Production Commences
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Indian Scout Lineup launched | Prices Start @12.99 lakh | Details | Walkaround2025 Renault Kiger Launched: Design, Features & Prices revealed Citroen Basalt AT: Long Term Test Report. Pros and cons, efficiency and more
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
VinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVAudi Q6 E-TronCitroen Basalt X
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1Yamaha New YZF R1M
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
VIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP

5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Launched At Rs 99,465

The Raider in this edition takes visual inspiration from two Marvel characters.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 26, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets decals inspired by Deadpool and Wolverine
  • Sits just below the top-spec SX variant
  • Raider lineup now comprises six variants

TVS Motor Company has added a new variant to its Raider lineup, the Super Squad Edition, priced at Rs 99,465 (ex-showroom). This edition draws its visual inspiration from popular Marvel characters, featuring two new themes: one based on Deadpool, showcasing a black and red colour scheme, and the other on Wolverine, featuring a combination of light blue and black. 

 

Also Read: New TVS e-Scooter India Launch On August 28; Likely To Be Named Orbiter

 

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition

This latest variant includes TVS’ iGO assist system and Glide Through Traffic (GTT) technology. With the addition of the Super Squad Edition, the Raider range now comprises six variants, placing this new model just below the top-spec SX variant. 

 

Nothing has changed under the skin as it continues with a 124.8cc engine, which makes 11.22 bhp and 11.3 Nm of torque, but the ISG adds a temporary torque boost in Power mode, increasing it to 11.75 Nm. According to TVS, this improves fuel efficiency by up to 10 per cent compared to other Raider variants. The engine remains paired with a five-speed gearbox. 

 

Also Read: TVS NTorq 150 Officially Teased Ahead Of Unveil On September 1

 

TVS Raider 125 Image 5

The motorcycle retains its standard suspension setup with telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is managed by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear, while 17-inch wheels remain standard. 

 

In the Indian market, the TVS Raider competes with models such as the Hero Xtreme 125R, Honda SP125, and Bajaj Pulsar N125

# TVS Raider Super Squad Edition# TVS Raider Super Squad# TVS Raider 125# TVS Raider# TVS Raider Wolverine# TVS Raider Deadpool# TVS Raider New Variant# Raider Super Squad# Raider 125# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • We put the newest contender in the sporty 125 cc motorcycle segment head-to-head against its main rivals on paper.
    Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider: Specifications Compared
  • This variant comes with iGo assist technology, which was introduced with the new TVS Jupiter earlier this year.
    TVS Raider iGo Launched At Rs 98,389
  • The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is the latest addition to the 125 cc commuter segment. How does it compare to its rivals on paper? We find out
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
  • The new variant makes the TVS Raider nearly Rs 10,000 more affordable than before
    TVS Raider Drum Variant Launched At Rs 84,869
  • TVS has launched the Marvel Super Squad editions of its Raider 125 cc motorcycle
    TVS Raider Super Squad Editions Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,919

Latest News

  • CEAT is offering two variants: CIRCL 50 and CIRCL 90, priced Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.
    CEAT Launches SecuraDrive CIRCL - India’s First Road-Ready Sustainable Car Tyres
  • 18 years and almost 48,000 units later, the final R35 GT-R has rolled off the production line headed to a buyer in Japan.
    Godzilla Retires: Final Nissan GT-R R35 Rolls Off The Production Line
  • A rain-soaked road trip from Mumbai to a windmill farm near Nashik in the Volvo XC90 — calm, confident, and fully monsoon-ready. From pre-drive prep to misty hill climbs, here’s how preparation turns a rainy drive into pure driving joy.
    Special Feature - Monsoon Masterclass With Volvo XC90: Calm, Confident, and Rain-Ready!
  • The Raider in this edition takes visual inspiration from two Marvel characters.
    TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Launched At Rs 99,465
  • The e Vitara will be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, and be exported to 100 countries
    Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Production Commences
  • The latest set of spy images of the Venue give us a glimpse at the interior which will feature a curved panoramic display unit
    New Hyundai Venue Interior Spied For The First Time
  • Aside from styling differences, the Q3 Sportback shares its features and mechanicals with the third-gen Q3 unveiled in June 2025.
    New Audi Q3 Sportback Makes Global Debut
  • The models are offered with two powertrain options- a 999 cc V-Twin and a 1250 cc liquid-cooled V-Twin
    2025 Indian Scout Range Launched In India
  • The facelifted Kiger subcompact SUV is offered in four trim levels and packs in a host of new features over the outgoing model.
    2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Variants Explained
  • Offered in four trims, prices for the Renault Kiger facelift range from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh
    Renault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.30 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Launched At Rs 99,465