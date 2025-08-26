TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Launched At Rs 99,465

TVS Motor Company has added a new variant to its Raider lineup, the Super Squad Edition, priced at Rs 99,465 (ex-showroom). This edition draws its visual inspiration from popular Marvel characters, featuring two new themes: one based on Deadpool, showcasing a black and red colour scheme, and the other on Wolverine, featuring a combination of light blue and black.

Also Read: New TVS e-Scooter India Launch On August 28; Likely To Be Named Orbiter

This latest variant includes TVS’ iGO assist system and Glide Through Traffic (GTT) technology. With the addition of the Super Squad Edition, the Raider range now comprises six variants, placing this new model just below the top-spec SX variant.

Nothing has changed under the skin as it continues with a 124.8cc engine, which makes 11.22 bhp and 11.3 Nm of torque, but the ISG adds a temporary torque boost in Power mode, increasing it to 11.75 Nm. According to TVS, this improves fuel efficiency by up to 10 per cent compared to other Raider variants. The engine remains paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Also Read: TVS NTorq 150 Officially Teased Ahead Of Unveil On September 1

The motorcycle retains its standard suspension setup with telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is managed by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear, while 17-inch wheels remain standard.

In the Indian market, the TVS Raider competes with models such as the Hero Xtreme 125R, Honda SP125, and Bajaj Pulsar N125.