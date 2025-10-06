New TVS Raider Variant Launched at Rs 93,800; Gets Dual Discs, New Livery and More

Only a few days back we had reported about a new variant of the TVS Raider spotted at dealership confirming an imminent launch. Now, TVS Motor Company has officially launched a top-spec variant of the Raider with prices starting at Rs 93,800, ex-showroom.

With the sporty commuter segment witnessing a lot of growth, TVS has updated its sporty 125 cc commuter offering, the Raider, with a couple of new features making it more relevant with the onset of the festive season. The main update is the addition of rear disc for braking, making it an all-disc setup, and is accompanied by single-channel ABS, making it the first motorcycle in the segment to get these features.

The safety aspect has been further enhanced by upgrading to a slightly wider profile for the tyres, 90/90-17 for the front and 110/80-R17, which not only makes more contact patch available while cornering but also add a bit of stance to the motorcycle.

The other upgrades are to the features and electronics department which include a boost mode with a minor torque boost for acceleration or overtaking and Glide Through Technology (GTT) which maintain a steady rpm during low-speed manoeuvrability. Lastly, the new feature-loaded variant is offered in a new red colour shade with red-coloured calipers.

The new top-spec version of the Raider can be opted for in two variants, the one with LCD screen is available at Rs 93,800 and the TFT screen one is priced at Rs 95,600, both ex-showroom.

