TVS Apache RTX 300 Adventure Launch Details Revealed

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 mins read
2025-10-06 13:21:35
Key Highlights
  • TVS Apache RTX 300 launch on October 15
  • First model based on new 299 cc, RTX-D4 engine
  • The Apache RTX 300 will be TVS' first adventure touring model

TVS Motor Company’s highly anticipated adventure touring motorcycle, the Apache RTX 300, will be launched on October 15, 2025. The RTX 300 will be the brand’s first model to be based on the company’s RT-XD4 engine, which was unveiled at the 2024 MotoSoul, the annual motorcycling festival organised by TVS. We will be riding the new RTX 300 adventure-touring motorcycle after the launch, so look out for our first impressions, coming soon.

Also Read: TVS RTX-D4 engine unveiled at 2024 MotoSoul

TVS RTX 300 leaked pics

The TVS Apache RTX 300 was briefly seen at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, and revealed its touring-oriented design language. It has not been officially unveiled yet.

The RT-XD4 engine is the latest from TVS, with a 299 cc displacement, with liquid-cooling, a four-valve head and dual overhead cams. The engine is tuned to put out 34.5 bhp at 9000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. Ride-by-wire throttle system should open up other features like multiple ride modes as well as traction control. Switchable ABS is expected, as well as a full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and full-LED lighting.

Whats App Image 2024 12 06 at 16 55 06 1

The RTX-D4 engine is a 299 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC unit which makes 34.5 bhp and 28.5 Nm

The RTX 300 will be a touring-focussed adventure bike, rather than hardcore off-road ability, and the chassis and cycle parts reflect that personality. Patent images reveal quite a few details, from the trellis frame with a bolt-on rear subframe, along with an upside-down fork and rear monoshock. Underscoring the RTX 300’s long-distance touring personality is the road biased alloy wheels, with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear combination. In terms of design, the TVS RTX 300’s patent images reveal a half-fairing with a tall windscreen, muscular fuel tank and a sleek tail section with a rear luggage rack.

TVS Motor Company’s new adventure bike is likely to rival models like the KTM 250 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure and Royal Enfield Scram 440. We expect prices of the TVS Apache RTX 300 to be around Rs. 2,50,000 (Ex-showroom).

