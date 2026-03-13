car&bike Awards 2026: Honda CB125 Hornet Is The Commuter Motorcycle Of The Year

The Honda CB125 Hornet has been crowned Commuter Motorcycle of the Year at the car&bike Awards 2026. The motorcycle secured the title after being evaluated by the two-wheeler jury alongside other contenders in the commuter category.

The CB125 Hornet was assessed against the Hero Glamour X and the Honda Shine 100 DX. As part of the judging process, all three motorcycles were ridden and evaluated by the jury under the same conditions at the Madras International Circuit, after which the final scores were compiled.

Also Read: Honda CB 125 Hornet Review: Gunning For Gold!

The CB125 Hornet was launched in India in August 2025 and is currently priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle sits in the 125cc commuter segment and features styling inspired by the larger Hornet models in Honda’s lineup.

Powering the motorcycle is a 123.94cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a five-speed gearbox. The engine produces 11 bhp at 7,500rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. According to Honda, the CB125 Hornet can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 5.4 seconds.