Spy Shots Emerge Of Audi’s Upcoming SUV, The Q9 and SQ9

Spy shots capture Audi's forthcoming flagship SUV, the Q9, including a high-performance SQ9 variant. With twin tailpipes suggesting a potent 4.0-liter V8, it is set to rival BMW's X7 M60i
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 1, 2024

  • Audi's upcoming Q9 flagship SUV, including a high-performance SQ9 variant captured in recent spy shots.
  • The Audi Q9, when launched will compete against the GLS and X7

Audi is set to introduce two new SUVs, the flagship Q9, along with a higher-performance SQ9 variant. Recent spy shots showcase both SUVs undergoing testing. The SQ9 is being developed as a competitor to the BMW X7 M60i and features twin tailpipes at the rear, hinting at its powertrain. It could be powered by the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor that is also nestled in the SQ8 and the Lamborghini Urus. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Updated Front-End With Selectable DRL Patterns

The SQ9's direct competition, the BMW X7 M60i, boasts a 4.0-litre V8 generating 523 hp and 722 nm of torque. Audi's response is expected to focus on a sizable grille for optimal air intake and wide rear tyres for efficient power transfer to the road.

 

While specific details on the SQ9's powertrain remain undisclosed, the Q9 lineup is anticipated to offer various electrification levels, including a plug-in hybrid variant. Audi aims to position the Q9 as a contender against the BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS in the North American and Chinese markets. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Range Rover Evoque Launched In India; Priced At Rs 67.90 Lakh

 

With a strong emphasis on technology and premium materials, the Q9 aims to fulfil expectations in the luxury SUV segment. The primary focus remains on providing ample space and comfort, adhering to the standards set by competitors in the market.

 

Image Source

