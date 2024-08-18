Login
Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top 5 Highlights

The Roxx SUV is offered in six variants, seven exterior paint schemes, and two engine options.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the Thar Roxx currently range between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 20.49 lakh
  • Prices for the 4WD are yet to be announced
  • Panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS are first for the Thar SUV, among other features

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, also known as 5-door Thar, was recently launched in India. The Roxx SUV is offered in six variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L, with prices starting at Rs 12.99 (ex-showroom). However, Mahindra has currently revealed prices for the RWD version of the Thar Roxx, and we expect the full price list – which includes prices for the 4WD versions – to unfold in the coming weeks. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Review: More Space, More Utility, More Features

 

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Design

Mahindra Thar Roxx 1 1

The Thar Roxx is essentially a five-door version of the outgoing three-door Thar but gets some notable upgrades over it. The SUV features a slanted C-pillar with a triangular rear quarter glass, while the rear-door handles are also mounted towards it. The front gets circular LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs and fog lights built into the front bumper. It also gets a new, painted grille with a six-slot vertical design. However, it doesn’t stray too far from the boxy and upright silhouette of the three-door model. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx: New Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx 3 1

The Thar Roxx debuts a range of new features previously not offered in any iteration of the Thar SUV. The list includes a panoramic sunroof, digital instruments cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless charger, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, a 6-way powered driver seat, and a Harman Kardon sound system. As for safety, the Thar Roxx also gets Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera on higher variants. To know more about variant-wise features, tap here

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx: 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine

Thar Roxx 55

The new Thar Roxx has a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, both offered in manual and automatic gearbox options. The option of four-wheel drive is exclusive to the diesel powertrain. The petrol engine is offered in multiple states of tune; the entry model develops 150 bhp and 330 Nm when opting for the manual gearbox, while higher trims add another 10 bhp with torque output remaining the same. On the other hand, the automatic variants produce 174 bhp and 380 Nm of torque.

 

Similarly, the 2.2-litre oil burner is offered in different stages of tune. For instance, the base Thar Roxx in manual and automatic guise belts out 150 bhp and 330 Nm. Conversely, the second offering, only available in automatic variants, churns out 172 bhp and 370 Nm.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Specifications, Features, Powertrains Compared

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Bookings and Deliveries

Thar Roxx 35

Bookings for the SUV can be made from October 3 through the brand’s official website or by visiting any authorised dealership nationwide. The automaker will commence deliveries of the five-door Thar Roxx on Dussehra, which befalls shortly after on October 12. There are six variants and seven exterior paint schemes to choose from. 

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Prices 

 

Mahindra, however, has not revealed the complete price list for the Thar Roxx. Here are the prices that we know:

 

VariantPetrol MTPetrol ATDiesel MTDiesel ATDiesel MT 4x4Diesel AT 4x4
MX1Rs. 12.99 lakh---Rs 13.99 lakh---------
MX3---Rs 14.99 lakhRs 15.99 lakhRs 17.49 lakh------
AX3L------Rs 16.99 lakh---------
MX5Rs 16.49 lakhRs 17.99 lakhRs 16.99 lakhRs 18.49 lakhTBA---
AX5L---------Rs 18.99 lakh---TBA
AX7L---Rs 19.99 lakhRs 18.99 lakhRs 20.49 lakhTBATBA

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: What Are The Differences?

 

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

