Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top 5 Highlights

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, also known as 5-door Thar, was recently launched in India. The Roxx SUV is offered in six variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L, with prices starting at Rs 12.99 (ex-showroom). However, Mahindra has currently revealed prices for the RWD version of the Thar Roxx, and we expect the full price list – which includes prices for the 4WD versions – to unfold in the coming weeks.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Design

The Thar Roxx is essentially a five-door version of the outgoing three-door Thar but gets some notable upgrades over it. The SUV features a slanted C-pillar with a triangular rear quarter glass, while the rear-door handles are also mounted towards it. The front gets circular LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs and fog lights built into the front bumper. It also gets a new, painted grille with a six-slot vertical design. However, it doesn’t stray too far from the boxy and upright silhouette of the three-door model.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: New Features

The Thar Roxx debuts a range of new features previously not offered in any iteration of the Thar SUV. The list includes a panoramic sunroof, digital instruments cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless charger, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, a 6-way powered driver seat, and a Harman Kardon sound system. As for safety, the Thar Roxx also gets Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera on higher variants. To know more about variant-wise features, tap here.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine

The new Thar Roxx has a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, both offered in manual and automatic gearbox options. The option of four-wheel drive is exclusive to the diesel powertrain. The petrol engine is offered in multiple states of tune; the entry model develops 150 bhp and 330 Nm when opting for the manual gearbox, while higher trims add another 10 bhp with torque output remaining the same. On the other hand, the automatic variants produce 174 bhp and 380 Nm of torque.

Similarly, the 2.2-litre oil burner is offered in different stages of tune. For instance, the base Thar Roxx in manual and automatic guise belts out 150 bhp and 330 Nm. Conversely, the second offering, only available in automatic variants, churns out 172 bhp and 370 Nm.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Bookings and Deliveries

Bookings for the SUV can be made from October 3 through the brand’s official website or by visiting any authorised dealership nationwide. The automaker will commence deliveries of the five-door Thar Roxx on Dussehra, which befalls shortly after on October 12. There are six variants and seven exterior paint schemes to choose from.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Prices

Mahindra, however, has not revealed the complete price list for the Thar Roxx. Here are the prices that we know:

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AT Diesel MT Diesel AT Diesel MT 4x4 Diesel AT 4x4 MX1 Rs. 12.99 lakh --- Rs 13.99 lakh --- --- --- MX3 --- Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh --- --- AX3L --- --- Rs 16.99 lakh --- --- --- MX5 Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh TBA --- AX5L --- --- --- Rs 18.99 lakh --- TBA AX7L --- Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 20.49 lakh TBA TBA