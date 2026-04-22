KTM 390 Adventure, 390 Duke Introduced With 350 cc Engine
- Prices for KTM 390 Duke begin at Rs. 2.77 lakh
- Prices for KTM 390 Adventure begin at Rs. 2.81 lakh
- 350 cc KTM engine makes 41.5 bhp, 33.5 Nm
KTM has introduced two new 350 cc versions of the KTM 390 Duke and the KTM 390 Adventure to meet the lower GST slabs for motorcycles under 350 cc which came into effect from April 1, 2026. Unlike the Triumph 400 models, Bajaj has decided to adopt a different strategy for KTM and will continue with the earlier 399 cc models along with the 350 cc variants.
Also Read: KTM 390 Duke R Now Priced At Rs. 3.39 Lakh
The version with the 399 cc engine is now called the KTM 390 Duke R, while the 399 cc Adventure version is called KTM 390 Adventure S. Prices for the 350 cc KTM 390 Duke begin at Rs. 2.77 lakh, while the 390 Adventure is priced at Rs. 2.81 lakh. Both the 350 cc versions are significantly more affordable than their 399 cc counterparts, with a Rs. 62,000 price difference.
Also Read: Triumph 350 cc Vs 399 cc Comparison
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched With 350 cc Engine
The new 350 cc variants have seen a performance drop – with the 350 cc KTM engine producing 41 bhp at 8,600 rpm and 33.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. Bajaj now effectively has two 350 cc engine versions – one downsized from the 399 cc engine, and the second downsized from the 373 cc engine used in the Dominar and Pulsar NS400Z. According to the company, on the new KTM 390 models, mechanicals, design and features continue to remain the same.
Research More on KTM 390 Adventure
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