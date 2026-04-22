Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched With 350 cc Engine

Bajaj has launched the updated Pulsar NS400Z with the new 349 cc engine, as part of the company’s move to bring all the 400 cc range to under 350 cc to meet the updated GST rates which came into effect from April 1, 2026. Now, the company has updated its Pulsar NS400Z as well with the new engine. The brand has quietly updated the specifications of the NS400Z with the 350 cc engine, but the price has been kept unchanged at Rs. 1,93,900 (Ex-showroom).

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The downsized 349 cc single-cylinder engine’s maximum power output is 40 bhp at 9,000 rpm, down from 42.4 bhp at the same revs earlier, but the same power as when the NS400Z made when it was first launched with the 373 cc engine. Peak torque though has decreased by 1.8 Nm to 33.2 Nm which is now achieved at 7,500 rpm. The engine’s 89 mm bore is the same as the previous 373 cc unit, but the stroke has been shortened to 56.1 mm, down from 60 mm on the earlier engine.

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Just over a year ago, the NS400Z was updated with more power, better tyres and a quickshifter. The NS400Z still is claimed as the most powerful motorcycle in its class and offers an attractive price to performance package in the sub-400 cc naked street category. Apart from the 349 cc engine, the design, mechanicals and features are expected to remain the same on the updated Pulsar NS400Z.