KTM 390 Duke Price Hiked By Over Rs 40,000; Now Costs Rs 3.39 Lakh

KTM India has increased the price of the 390 Duke by over Rs 40,000, with the motorcycle now carrying a sticker price of Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Before this revision, the model was priced just under the Rs 3 lakh mark.

The increase comes in the wake of the revised GST structure introduced under GST 2.0, which came into effect in late September 2025. As per the new tax regime, motorcycles with engine capacities above 350 cc now attract a 40 per cent GST, up from the earlier 31 per cent (28 per cent GST plus 3 per cent cess).

Also Read: Triumph 350cc Range Launched In India; Speed 400, Thruxton 400 Cheaper By Up To Rs 21,500

At the time of the announcement, both KTM India and Triumph Motorcycles – operating under Bajaj Auto in India – had stated that prices for their respective 390 and 400cc models would remain unchanged, with the company choosing to absorb the additional costs. However, that approach appears to have been revised over time.



KTM had already rolled back this decision for select models in November 2025, when it increased prices of the 390 Adventure and Adventure X. The latter has also seen a fresh price hike of Rs 17,000 and now costs Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Triumph 350 cc vs 400 cc Powertrain & Price Comparison: What Changes With The Downsized Engine

Notably, Triumph Motorcycles recently adopted a downsizing formula with its erstwhile 400cc model, switching to a 350cc engine with lower power output and price. It remains to be seen if Bajaj Auto follows a similar formula for the KTM 390 range. The recent price hike for the 390 Duke could also be aimed at positioning it higher in the lineup, especially if a new 350cc Duke is expected to join the range.



With sub-350cc motorcycles now attracting a lower 18 per cent GST, KTM could price the model competitively. That said, if introduced, the smaller-capacity Duke is likely to offer lower performance compared to the 390 Duke.