India Cuts Excise Duty On Petrol With 22%-30% Ethanol To Zero
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jun 11, 2026, 11:25 AM
Key Highlights
- Centre notifies zero excise duty on E22-E30 fuels.
- Fuel quality standards for higher ethanol blends specified only a few weeks ago.
- India currently uses petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol.
In a move that may fully pave the way for introduction of a higher ethanol blend in petrol, the Indian government has notified zero excise duty on petrol containing 22 to 30 per cent ethanol. A notification from the Centre specifies that blends of E22, E25, E27 and E30 will not attract any excise duty. This comes a few weeks after India outlined fuel quality standards for blends ranging from E22 to E30.
This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.
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