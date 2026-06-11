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India Cuts Excise Duty On Petrol With 22%-30% Ethanol To Zero

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jun 11, 2026, 11:25 AM
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India Cuts Excise Duty On Petrol With 22%-30% Ethanol To Zero
Key Highlights
  • Centre notifies zero excise duty on E22-E30 fuels.
  • Fuel quality standards for higher ethanol blends specified only a few weeks ago.
  • India currently uses petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol.

In a move that may fully pave the way for introduction of a higher ethanol blend in petrol, the Indian government has notified zero excise duty on petrol containing 22 to 30 per cent ethanol. A notification from the Centre specifies that blends of E22, E25, E27 and E30 will not attract any excise duty. This comes a few weeks after India outlined fuel quality standards for blends ranging from E22 to E30.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.

# E25# E22# E27# E30# Ethanol Blending With Petrol# Ethanol Flex Engines# Ethanol# Ethanol Fuel# Petrol# Auto Industry# Cars# Bikes# Cover Story

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