What Exactly is E85 Fuel? A Complete Breakdown Of India's New Rs. 82/Litre Petrol Alternative

The fuel options in India are getting more and more varied. Ethanol fuels are now receiving more attention in addition to petrol, diesel, CNG, hybrids and electric vehicles. The newest addition is E85, a fuel mix with a much higher ethanol concentration than the E20 petrol that is available in most parts of the country.

Also Read: E85 Fuel Priced At Rs 82.12 Per Litre In Delhi; First E85 Station Inaugurated

On the surface, E85 seems like a great deal, since it is cheaper than normal petrol, it is good for the local farming industry and it is a way of reducing oil imports. However, the question of whether E85 is a good option for Indian drivers depends on a variety of factors, including fuel economy, vehicle compatibility, infrastructure, and long-term ownership.

It's important to know what E85 is and how it differs from the fuel that most cars use today before assuming it is just a cheaper version of petrol.

What Exactly Is E85 Fuel?

E85 is a fuel blend made up of approximately 85% ethanol and 15% petrol. Ethanol is an alcohol-based renewable fuel derived from crops and agricultural feedstocks like sugarcane, maize, damaged grains and agricultural residues. India is one of the biggest producers of sugarcane in the world, and ethanol has emerged as a significant component of the nation's future fuel supply.

The retail launch of E85 fuel in India started in June 2026, with the first E85 dispensing stations opened by IndianOil and a first network of public-sector fuel outlets providing E85 fuel for flex-fuel vehicles.

Compared to conventional petrol, E85 contains significantly more renewable content.

Fuel Type Typical Ethanol Content Conventional Petrol (historically) 0–10% E10 Up to 10% E20 Up to 20% E85 Approximately 80–85%

This makes E85 one of the highest ethanol-content fuels currently being introduced for road vehicles in India.

Also Read: India Cuts Excise Duty On Petrol With 22%-30% Ethanol To Zero

Why Is E85 Priced Around Rs. 82 Per Litre?

One of the main reasons for E85 being in the spotlight is the price.

In many cities in India, petrol prices are still in the vicinity of or above Rs 100. The price of E85 is discussed at about Rs. 82 per litre for pilot initiatives and policy discussions.

That immediately brings up a question for the consumer:

Does E85 necessarily save on fuel costs if it is less expensive?

Not necessarily.

It's because petrol has more energy per litre than ethanol. Therefore, vehicles fueled with E85 typically use more fuel to cover the same distance. So, it’s important to know that this does not necessarily mean that lower fuel costs will result in proportionately lower running costs.

The actual savings depend on:

Vehicle type

Engine calibration

Driving conditions

Real-world fuel economy

That is why looking only at the price displayed on the fuel pump can be misleading.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel Showcased In Delhi; Can Run On Pure Ethanol

Can Any Petrol Vehicle Use E85 Fuel?

No.

This is one of the most crucial facts that every vehicle owner should know. The majority of the petrol cars sold in India are E20 compatible and not E85.

E20 is compatible with vehicles that can use up to 20% ethanol, but E85 requires much different engineering.

Using E85 in a regular petrol vehicle can lead to:

Fuel system damage

Corrosion of components

Deterioration of rubber seals and hoses

Incorrect combustion

Starting problems

Long-term reliability issues

It may prove to be a costly error to simply fill an ordinary petrol car with E85 fuel just because it is cheaper.

Which Vehicles Can Run on E85 Fuel in India?

Today, E85-compatible vehicles still constitute a small fraction of the Indian market, but manufacturers are starting to introduce flex-fuel vehicles and the government is pushing for wider adoption.

There are already a number of manufacturers who have launched or demoed flex-fuel products in India. Hero MotoCorp has introduced commuter motorcycles like Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel and Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel that are capable of running on E85 fuel. Maruti Suzuki has also just unveiled the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel. As the supporting fuel network grows, other manufacturers have also shown flex-fuel vehicle programmes.

At this time, it is not safe to assume that most of the vehicles on Indian roads are E85 compatible unless specifically labelled as such by the manufacturer.

Also Read: Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel, HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Launched In Delhi And Maharashtra

E85 vs Petrol: What Is the Difference?

Although both fuels can power internal combustion engines, they differ in several important ways.

Factor Petrol E85 Ethanol Content Low Very High Fuel Price Higher Lower Energy Density Higher Lower Fuel Economy Better Typically Lower Vehicle Compatibility Universal Flex-Fuel Vehicles Only Renewable Content Limited High

The lower E85 pump price is appealing, but there are some factors to consider, such as compatibility and fuel economy.

Advantages and Disadvantages of E85 Fuel

While E85 offers several long-term benefits, particularly from an energy security and sustainability perspective, it is not without compromises.

Pros of E85 Fuel Cons of E85 Fuel Lower fuel price compared to regular petrol Most existing petrol vehicles cannot use E85 safely Reduces dependence on imported crude oil Lower fuel economy than petrol Supports Indian farmers and domestic ethanol production Limited availability of E85 fuel stations Higher renewable fuel content Requires dedicated flex-fuel vehicle technology Potentially lower carbon emissions Cost savings may not always be significant in real-world use Helps diversify India's fuel ecosystem Nationwide infrastructure is still developing

In today's India, the most challenging aspect for many drivers is not the fuel itself but whether their vehicle can safely handle the fuel. Many of these restrictions may become less important as flex-fuel vehicles and E85 fueling stations increase in use.

Will E85 Fuel Become Common in India?

The answer is dependent on two factors:

Flex-fuel vehicle adoption

Fuel station expansion

Over the next few years, ethanol-blended fuels may be much more prevalent if manufacturers start producing more E85-capable vehicles.

With the government continuing to focus on ethanol blending, it's clear that E85 is not an experiment. Rather, it is a part of a comprehensive plan for diversifying the fuel mix of transportation in India.

But it will take a while before it becomes widespread use. E85 infrastructure won't be built all at once, as with EV charging networks.