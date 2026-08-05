KTM 390 Duke Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 7,000

KTM India has increased the prices of both versions of the 390 Duke, with the 390 Duke R now costing Rs 3.45 lakh and the 350cc 390 Duke priced at Rs 2.84 lakh (both ex-showroom). The latest revision sees the 390 Duke R become Rs 6,000 more expensive, while the 350cc model has received a Rs 7,000 hike.

Variant Old Price New Price Difference KTM 390 Duke (350cc) Rs 2.77 lakh Rs 2.84 lakh + Rs 7,000 KTM 390 Duke R (399cc) Rs 3.39 lakh Rs 3.45 lakh + Rs 6,000

This marks the second price revision for the 399cc 390 Duke this year. Back in April 2026, KTM had increased prices of the motorcycle by more than Rs 40,000 following the introduction of the revised GST structure.

The tax revision, which came into effect under GST 2.0, increased GST on motorcycles with engine capacities above 350cc from 31 per cent (28 per cent GST plus 3 per cent cess) to 40 per cent. In response, KTM introduced 350cc versions of the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure earlier this year to allow buyers access to the lower GST slab. The original 399cc model was subsequently renamed the 390 Duke R.



Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure S, Adventure R Prices Increased By Rs 8,000 In India

The two motorcycles differ primarily on the powertrain front. The 349cc single-cylinder engine develops 41 bhp and 33.5 Nm, while the 399cc unit in the Duke R produces 45 bhp and 39 Nm.

Elsewhere, the two motorcycles remain identical. Both continue to feature a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, Rain, Street and Track riding modes, a bi-directional quickshifter, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, launch control and cruise control among other aspects.