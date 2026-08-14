One-Off Ferrari CZ26 Unveiled; Takes Design Inspiration From SF90 Stradale

Ferrari has unveiled the CZ26, a one-off model created under the brand's Special Projects programme. Developed in collaboration with the Ferrari Design Studio under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, the CZ26 takes much of its design inspiration from the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, while incorporating several bespoke styling and aerodynamic elements.

The CZ26 follows a horizontal design language centred around a two-box silhouette. At the front, slim LED daytime running light strips on either side give the car a sleek and aggressive appearance. The bonnet features a straight, upright profile inspired by the Ferrari 849 Testarossa, along with a central vent. A prominent front splitter further adds to the car's aerodynamics.

Viewed from the side, the two-box silhouette becomes more apparent. The windscreen flows smoothly into the sloping roofline, which extends towards the rear spoiler. The CZ26 sits exceptionally low to the ground, while the pronounced front wheel arches add to its sporty character. An air intake positioned behind the doors channels air towards the engine bay to aid cooling.

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The car rides on a staggered wheel setup designed to improve handling and grip. The front axle uses 20-inch wheels wrapped in 255/35 tyres, while the rear features wider 315/30 tyres mounted on 20-inch wheels.

At the rear, the slim LED taillights are neatly integrated into the overall design. A pair of exhaust outlets is positioned between the taillights. The rear also features a larger upper spoiler and a dedicated diffuser, both designed to increase downforce, while maintaining aerodynamic efficiency. The engine cover has been redesigned with additional vents to improve heat dissipation from the engine bay.

The exterior is finished in Argento Veloce, a silver paint with a liquid-like appearance, complemented by a contrasting black roof. Subtle red accents are used throughout the bodywork to tie the colour scheme together. The outer sections of the front bumper incorporate air curtains that manage airflow around the front wheels and help reduce aerodynamic drag.



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Inside, the CZ26 continues the black-and-red theme. The predominantly black cabin features red contrast stitching and red Ferrari logos embroidered onto the sport seats. The slim, heavily bolstered seats are designed to provide support during spirited driving. The minimalist dashboard and centre console use fewer physical controls, while Alcantara upholstery adds to the premium feel of the cabin.

Power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 786 bhp at 7,900 rpm and 804 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. The engine is paired with an electric motor rated at 162 kW and a 7.9 kWh battery pack, giving the plug-in hybrid system an electric-only range of around 25 km. Power is sent through Ferrari's eight-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox. According to Ferrari, the CZ26 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 328 kmph.