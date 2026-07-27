River Indie Rival Incoming? E3 Trion Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of August 6 Debut
- E3 Electric.AI's first product appears to be in the mould of River's Indie.
- Rides on 14-inch wheels.
- Expected to come with batteries in the range of 2-4 kWh.
Yet another electric two-wheeler startup is ready to join the action in India. Next month, E3 Electric.AI – headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka – will reveal its first scooter, named ‘Trion’, and we now have access to pictures of the scooter undergoing road testing ahead of its unveiling on August 6. E3 Electric.AI is spearheaded by Sanjeev P, a former consumer tech figure who has subsequently held senior positions in notable two-wheeler brands such as Greaves Electric Mobility (Ampere) and TVS Motor Company.
Also Read: Top 5 Scooters For Daily Office Commutes In India
What is the E3 Trion?
From the pictures, it appears the E3 Trion is in the mould of the River Indie. It rides on large, 14-inch wheels, and seems to have a long seat (with a pillion backrest) and a long wheelbase as well. Like the Indie, the Trion, too, will have fold-out foot pegs for the rider, in addition to pillion foot pegs.
With an upright stance and chunky body panels, the Trion is likely to have notable road presence. It will also feature all-LED lighting, and the spy shots also shed light on an additional rear module, which may house a camera.
E3 Trion: Battery and features
However, unlike the Indie, the E3 Trion is set to feature removable batteries that can be charged offboard. Other images from E3 Electric confirm the presence of cruise control as well as a dedicated ‘park mode’ switch, along with a smartphone mount.
Also Read: Best Bikes for College Students in India
Interestingly, it appears E3 Electric wants to enable artificial intelligence-powered functions, including pothole detection, collision avoidance and traffic rules compliance, using a smartphone app.
E3 Trion: Motor and expected price
The E3 Trion will be powered by an in-wheel hub motor, but expect power figures to be modest. With battery options expected to be in the 2 to 4 kWh range, it's likely the focus will remain on maximising range.
Details on availability are scarce at this point, but it won't be surprising to see E3 Electric.AI roll out the Trion across India in a phased manner, as we have seen with several other startups in the past. Expect prices for the Trion to be in the range of Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which would put it right up against the likes of the River Indie and Ather Rizta.
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