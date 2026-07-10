Top 5 Scooters For Daily Office Commutes In India
- Yamaha RayZR 125 stands out with its lightweight 99 kg kerb weight and hybrid tech
- Suzuki Burgman Street 125 prioritises comfort with a relaxed riding position
- Ather Rizta offers a 34-litre boot with an IDC range of up to 159 km
Whether you're spending 20 minutes or over an hour on the road every day, the ideal office commuter should be comfortable, practical and easy to live with. Fuel efficiency, storage space and ease of riding often take priority over outright performance, while electric scooters are becoming increasingly attractive for those with predictable daily running. Here are five scooters that tick most of the right boxes.
Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 vs Honda Shine 125 vs Hero Super Splendor XTec: Commuter Bike Comparison
Yamaha RayZR 125
If your commute mostly involves negotiating bumper-to-bumper traffic, the Yamaha RayZR 125 is one of the easiest scooters to recommend. At just 99 kg, it's among the lightest scooters in the country, which makes filtering through traffic and parking noticeably less stressful.
The RayZR is offered in Fi Hybrid Drum (Rs 77,730), Fi Hybrid Disc (Rs 85,530) and the Rally edition (Rs 91,780). Its 125 cc mild-hybrid engine develops 6 kW and comes with Yamaha's stop-start system to improve fuel efficiency in city traffic. A 21-litre underseat storage compartment, 785 mm seat height and 5.2-litre fuel tank make it well suited for everyday use without feeling bulky.
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Suzuki Burgman Street 125
The Burgman Street has always appealed to riders who value comfort, and that remains its biggest strength. The stretched-out riding position and generous legroom make it particularly comfortable for longer office runs or riders who spend hours in traffic.
Suzuki sells it in Ride Connect Edition (Rs 1.02 lakh) and Ride Connect TFT Edition (Rs 1.14 lakh). Power comes from a 124 cc single-cylinder engine producing 8.3 bhp and 10.2 Nm, paired with a CVT gearbox. It also offers 24.6 litres of underseat storage, a 5.5-litre fuel tank, 775 mm seat height and 1,285 mm wheelbase. The top variant further adds a TFT display, keyless ignition, USB charging, rear brake lock and connected features.
Also Read: Hero XPulse 210 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure X: ADV Specifications Comparison
TVS Ntorq 150
For those who don't mind sacrificing a little fuel efficiency for brisk performance, the Ntorq 150 brings a more engaging riding experience to the daily commute. Its 149.7 cc engine produces 13.2 bhp and 14.2 Nm, helping it sprint from 0-60 kmph in 6.3 seconds, while the claimed top speed stands at 104 kmph.
The scooter is available in two variants: Ntorq 150 (Rs 1.11 lakh) and Ntorq 150 TFT (Rs 1.20 lakh). It gets a 770 mm seat height, weighs 115 kg, and rides on a 1,285 mm wheelbase. The TFT variant adds a 5-inch colour display complete with a rev counter, lap timer and ride analytics.
Also Read: Motorcycles with Dual-Channel ABS Under Rs. 2 Lakh: Hero Xtreme 125R, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Yamaha R15 V4 & More
Ather Rizta
Unlike the company's sportier 450 series, the Rizta has been designed with comfort and practicality in mind. A wide seat, roomy riding position and a massive 34-litre boot make it one of the most practical electric scooters currently on sale.
Prices start at Rs 1.22 lakh for the Rizta S and go up to Rs 1.37 lakh for the Rizta Z. One can choose between 2.7 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery packs, offering an IDC-certified range of 123 km and 159 km, respectively. Depending on the battery, a full home charge takes between 5 hours 45 minutes and 8 hours 30 minutes, while the top-spec Rizta Z gets a 7-inch TFT display with Google Maps navigation.
Also Read: Best Bikes For Short Riders in India
TVS iQube
If variety is what you're after, few scooters offer as many choices as the TVS iQube. The range spans five variants, starting with the 2.2 kWh model at Rs 1.16 lakh and extending to the 5.3 kWh iQube ST at Rs 1.72 lakh.
The lineup offers IDC-certified ranges from 94 km to 212 km, depending on the battery pack. The flagship ST develops 4.4 kW and 140 Nm, accelerates from 0-40 kmph in 4.5 seconds, and gets a 7-inch touchscreen TFT display. Lower variants use a 5-inch TFT, while kerb weight varies from 110 kg to 132 kg across the range.
All prices ex-showroom
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