Bajaj Freedom 125 vs Honda Shine 125 vs Hero Super Splendor XTec: Commuter Bike Comparison

The 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment offers the best of both worlds - fuel efficiency and a 125 cc engine which offers marginally more performance than the humble old 100 cc. The Honda Shine 125 is the bestselling model in the segment, while the Hero Super Splendor continues to remain one of Hero’s strong contenders in the segment, second only to the Glamour. The Bajaj Freedom 125 is the dark horse here, the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle that boasts of lowest running costs.

For anyone looking for a commuter motorcycle, and considering one amongst these three, we take a look at each motorcycle to see how they stack up – on specifications, fuel efficiency figures, price and value.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 vs Hero Splendor Xtec Comparison Review

Honda Shine 125 vs Hero Super Splendor vs Bajaj Freedom 125: Specifications

Specification Honda Shine 125 Hero Super Splendor Xtec Bajaj Freedom 125 Engine 123.94 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine 124.7 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder 124.58 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine Max Power 10.63 bhp @ 7500 rpm 10.7 bhp @ 7500 rpm 9.37 bhp @ 8000 rpm Peak Torque 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm 9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed Fuel Efficiency (Claimed) 55-60 kmpl 55-65 kmpl 100 km/kg of CNG

58 kmpl Fuel Tank Capacity 10.5 Litres 12 Litres 2 litre petrol + 2 kg CNG Kerb Weight 113 kg 121-123 kg 149 kg Seat Height 791 mm 793 mm 825 mm Brakes Disc F/Drum R

CBS (front & rear drum) Disc F/Drum R

CBS (front & rear drum) Disc F/Drum R

CBS (front & rear drum) Price (Ex-showroom) Rs. 82,253 – 86,612 Rs. 84,448 – 88,044 Rs. 91,566 – 1,11,604

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350 vs Jawa 42

Engine & Performance

All three bikes roughly have similar performance figures, at least on paper. Power output ranges in the 9.5-10.7 bhp band, and all three bikes come with a 5-speed gearbox.

The Honda Shine 125 edges ahead on peak torque at 11 Nm, which should translate to a slightly stronger low-end shove off the line. The Super Splendor is next with 10.6 Nm peak torque. Both the Honda and Hero bikes have similar power output of around 10.7 bhp.

The Freedom 125 is the least powerful in this comparison with just 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm. It’s also the unique motorcycle here, because it runs on both petrol and CNG. Running on CNG shaves a touch off outright performance, but the trade-off is a running cost no conventional 125cc bike can touch.

Mileage and Running Costs

The Honda Shine 125 and Hero Super Splendor are both excellent on fuel, claiming 55-60 kmpl, with real-world fuel efficiency reports often being close to that. But the Freedom 125 has an ace up its sleeve. With a 2 kg CNG tank backed by a 2-litre petrol reserve, Bajaj claims over 100 km/kg on CNG and 65 kmpl on petrol, for a combined range of around 330 km on a full fill of both.

Our tests including high speed test runs, recorded CNG mileage of 85 km/kg, and over 60 kmpl. With regular riding conditions and commuting speed that should increase to 90 km/kg and close to 65 kmpl depending on riding conditions.

Features and Comfort

The Shine 125 has had a proper 2025-26 refresh, and it shows: a digital instrument console, USB Type-C fast charging, an idle start-stop system, and an OBD2B-compliant engine bring it firmly into the modern-commuter bracket without inflating the price much. It's also the lightest of the three at 113 kg, which helps in bumper-to-bumper city riding.

The Super Splendor XTec, counters with Bluetooth connectivity, call and SMS alerts, a digital console with real-time mileage readouts, and a USB charging port.

The Freedom 125 takes a different comfort approach altogether, built around the segment's longest seat and a mono-linked rear suspension for a more cushioned ride.

It's also the heaviest and tallest of the three, with an 825 mm seat height that shorter riders should sit on before buying. It’s got a Bluetooth-enabled LCD cluster with call alerts and a battery indicator.

Price & Value

On sticker price alone, the Honda Shine 125 is the most affordable of the three, and the Hero Super Splendor sits a notch above it while still undercutting the Freedom.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 costs noticeably more, with the top-spec Disc LED variant goes past the ₹1.1 lakh mark, ex-showroom. If outright purchase cost is a consideration, the Freedom 125 does look expensive on paper, but the price gap with the other two is designed to be recovered at at the CNG station, within a matter of months for high-mileage riders.

Who Should Buy What?

If your commute is short, and you want a reliable commuter with a wide service network, the Hero Super Splendor Xtec is still a convincing choice. If you want a bit more refinement, modern connectivity, and Honda's typically smooth engine, the Shine 125 is the more rounded option of the two. There’s a reason the Honda is still the segment bestseller and it’s easy to recommend.

But if your usage includes longer commutes and more daily kilometres, and your idea of value is over a longer ownership period, the Freedom 125 offers a value proposition that is difficult to ignore. If you’re looking for savings over a 3-5-year period, the Freedom 125 will offer that with its CNG advantage.

However, for most riders chasing proven reliability, and pure value, even as a resale and replace option at the end of ownership, the Shine or Super Splendor still make more sense.