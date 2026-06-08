Best Bikes For Short Riders in India

Looking for the best bikes for shorter riders? Our top picks feature highly accessible motorcycles designed for easy handling and rider confidence. Whether you prefer comfortable cruisers, retro roadsters, modern classics or agile sporty naked bikes, we highlight the finest low seat height motorcycles on the market.

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Discover user-friendly bikes that offer a perfect fit, lightweight frames and superior control for short riders navigating city traffic or open highways. From the Bajaj Avenger 220 siblings to Royal Enfield 350s, and a few others like the Jawa 42 and the Yamaha FZ-S FI, this is the list you should be looking at if you're looking for bikes which are easy and accessible to shorter riders.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street / 220 Cruise

Price: Rs. 1.30 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

When it comes to accessible and approachable motorcycles with low seat heights, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street and 220 Cruise are the only two Avenger models currently available. Both models use the same 220cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm. With a 737 mm saddle height, the two Avenger models remain the most approachable motorcycles in the country for short riders.

Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Launched At Rs. 1.30 Lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Price: Rs. 1.99 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a popular cruiser-styled modern classic that has a seat design that tapers towards the front, allowing riders of different heights to easily plant their feet. With a saddle height of 765 mm, the Meteor 350 offers an accessible package into the world of cruiser motorcycles, with a tried and tested 350cc Royal Enfield engine, that makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. Even with its 192 kg kerb weight, the Meteor 350 is easy to handle, even for shorter riders.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Crosses 6 Lakh Sales In 5 Years

TVS Raider 125

Price: Rs. 82,860 (Ex-showroom)

The TVS Raider 125 is a sporty 125cc commuter motorcycle that is lightweight and has a low seat height which makes it widely accessible to riders of different height, build, weight and riding experience. With a saddle height of 780mm, the Raider 125 offers a comfortable ride for shorter riders looking for an economical, fuel-efficient, as well as well-rounded daily city commuter bike.

Also See: TVS Raider 125 - Positives & Negatives Explained

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Price: Rs. 1.38 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 features an accessible saddle height of 790 mm, which features a design with a narrow mid-section. Combined with a kerb weight of 181 kg, the Hunter 350 allows riders of most heights to easily plant their feet flat on the ground. For riders graduating from smaller displacement bikes, the Hunter 350 offers a compact and light package which is easy to ride and accessible, even to shorter riders.

Jawa 42

Price: Rs. 1.59 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Jawa 42 has an accessible seat height of 788mm allowing riders of around 5’3” and below to comfortably touch the ground with their feet. With around 182 kg kerb weight, the Jawa 42 isn’t a lightweight motorcycle, but despite that, it manages to be accessible to shorter riders. With its weight centred lower down on the Jawa 42, it’s easy to balance, tip into corners or push backwards out of a tight parking spot. With a narrow front profile where it meets the fuel tank, the Jawa 42 prevents the rider’s legs from being pushed wide, and maximises reach to the ground, making it easy for both shorter riders, as well as new riders.

Also Read: Jawa 42 Review

Yamaha FZ-S FI

Price: Rs. 1.12 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Yamaha FZS FI ticks all the boxes in being an accessible motorcycle. Thanks to its light weight, manageable dimensions and low seat height of 790 mm, shorter riders will find it easy to handle the FZ S FI in the daily commute. Its light 138 kg kerb weight, a seat design that tapers aggressively towards the fuel tank and upright ergonomics offers good reach and a neutral riding position even for shorter riders.