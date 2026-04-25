TVS Ntorq 150 Homologated For Motorsport Use In India

TVS Motor Company’s Ntorq 150 has been homologated by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), making it eligible to compete in organised motorsport events across the country. The announcement was shared via FMSCI’s official social media channels.

Also Read: TVS NTorq 150 Road Test Review: Bigger, Better & More Efficient!

The version that eventually takes to the track is expected to be a stripped-down, race-spec derivative focused on outright performance, as seen in other TVS models homologated by FMSCI. These include the Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RR 310 and RTR 310, along with the Ntorq 125.

Powering the standard Ntorq 150 is a reworked version of the 125’s engine, bored out and paired with a longer stroke. It also gets lighter pistons. In its current form, this engine produces 12.7 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm at 5,500 rpm, and is paired with a CVT. It goes from 0-60 kmph in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 104 kmph. Kerb weight is rated at 115 kg. Expect the race-spec model to be lighter than this.

While scooters in motorsport aren’t exactly mainstream, they’re not entirely new either. Brands like Aprilia have homologated scooters for racing in the past, although such formats have largely remained niche in India. TVS, however, already has a foothold here, with the Ntorq 125 being acquainted in INRC (Indian National Rally Championship) events.