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car&bike Awards 2026: TVS Ntorq 150 Bags Scooter Of The Year Award

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Mar 13, 2026, 09:13 PM
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car&bike Awards 2026: TVS Ntorq 150 Bags Scooter Of The Year Award
Key Highlights
  • TVS' latest faced competition from Aprilia and Hero MotoCorp.
  • India's most affordable 150 cc scooter at present.
  • Priced from Rs 1.09 lakh to Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The evolution of one of India's most popular scooters has resulted in the birth of a deeply impressive product – the TVS Ntorq 150 has won the Scooter of the Year crown at the 2026 car&bike Awards. Building on the success of the Ntorq 125 came with its own set of challenges, but TVS found a way to deliver a scooter that resets expectations for 150 cc scooters, a feeling the jury came away with after evaluating the Ntorq 150 against two other scooters in the running for this award – the saucy Aprilia SR 175 and the everyday hero, Hero Destini 110.

Also Read: TVS NTorq 150 Road Test Review: Bigger, Better & More Efficient!

tvs ntorq 150 wins scooter of the year carandbike awards 2026

While it may not have broken away completely from the much-appreciated Ntorq 125 template – it's identical in terms of dimensions and employs 12-inch wheels – the Ntorq 150 shows how performance can be blended with everyday useability and comfort. Its design and styling may not be everyone's cup of tea, but the scooter draws attention, and feels well put together for the price.

It has a flat and composed ride, and enough pep in its step to inject fun into most everyday rides. The presence of an anti-lock braking system and traction control add a much-needed layer of safety, and all this becomes even more impressive when you consider the fact that the Ntorq 150 is the most affordable 150 cc scooter on sale in India, with prices ranging from Rs 1.09 lakh to Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

# TVS Ntorq 150# Ntorq 150# carandbike Awards 2026# carandbike-awards# Bikes

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