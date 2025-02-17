Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New RS Q8BYD Sealion 7BYD SeagullVolvo EM 90Aston Martin New V12 Vanquish
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RYamaha New MT-09KTM New 390 DukeDucati New Multistrada V2Kawasaki New Versys X-300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BYD Sealion 7 Review: Perfect Family Electric SUV?

BYD has solved the problem the Seal sedan faced with its SUV derivative – the Sealion 7. While at it, they gave it a coupe-SUV body style that doesn’t look an afterthought.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

9 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Battery size of 82.56kWh
  • Available in RWD and AWD configuration
  • 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds

When it comes to electric luxury SUVs, the options are getting better and better with each passing day. Here comes the newest entrant from BYD and it goes by the name Sealion 7. It's a family electric SUV and it solves the biggest problem faced by its saloon sister - the Seal. Part of the Ocean series, the Sealion 7 is its SUV derivative and it’s here to give sleepless nights to some premium German SUVs. So, should you sit up and take notice of this newest kid on the block? Let’s find out.

 

BYD Sealion 7 Image 1

 

Exterior and Styling

BYD Sealion 7 Image 2

 

Now when it comes to styling, the Sealion has some similar traits with its saloon sister - the Seal. This one gets a futuristic-looking yet familiar headlamp setup with extending DRLs. But I particularly like the lighting signature on the inside. It is akin to the angel lamps seen on modern BMWs. Move to the side and you'll notice a very nice clean profile. Before that let me give you the dimensions, it's 4.8m with a wheelbase of almost three metres. That makes it slightly bigger than the BMW X3 and the Mercedes Benz GLC.

 

BYD Sealion 7 Image 17

 

In profile, you see flush door handles, a sloping roofline and large 20-inch alloy wheels. Compared to the seal this one has a taller girth and higher ground clearance as well. And of course, there's the coupe-like C-pillar making this one a coupe-SUV. But unlike some coupe SUVs, this one doesn't look like an afterthought.

 


Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Yangwang U8 SUV Makes India Debut

 

BYD Sealion 7 Image 3

 

Move to the back and you have more Seal similarity with the sleek tail bar running across with a smart signature but the interesting element is the ducktail spoiler on the tailgate and a more aerodynamic roof-mounted spoiler that has gaps in between, like some of the race cars. There are four colour options to choose from - Black, Blue, White And Gray. Not funky and has a bit of plain-Jane colour options but the black looks a bit mafia, the grey looks subtle while the white is more subdued. And the blue doesn't look exactly like a blue. 

 

Interior and Practicality

BYD Sealion 7 Image 19

 

We come to the cabin and the cabin – like all BYD cars – has a familiar story. Not only does the door have a good closing thud to it that you usually associate with very premium luxury cars, but the cabin layout and overall design, as well as the material used all around are top-notch. The material has a luxurious and premium feel, and it also feels built to last, which is a good thing to have in your car especially when it's not German. But there's also some quirkiness shown all around the cabin which is the BYD story. For instance, you have the door opener which is integrated into the panel, and it is quite funky. 

 

BYD Sealion 7 Image 35

 

As for the driver display, the squarish layout could do with more design because it is very boring despite having a lot of information on offer. I wish it was slightly bigger with a better interface since there's a lot of negative space in there. The party piece of this rotating touchscreen is still carried over which is definitely good, and more importantly the interface here it's very familiar to the one you Seal but it has been updated slightly. The software is smoother, it's more intuitive and the icons are more colourful.

 

BYD Sealion 7 Image 36

 

Move to the centre console and you have a familiar panel with buttons including a crystal layout for the gear lever. There are buttons around it for brake energy regeneration, drive modes, AC control and even a volume rocker. And more importantly on the centre console, you get a wireless charging pad with an Alcantara-like finish. There's a practical cubby hole under the driver's armrest a proper cup holder a large bottle holder in the door pads and a glove box as well.

 

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 India Launch Confirmed For February 17

BYD Sealion 7 Image 27

 

As for the seats they are large and comfortable, but they don't get adjustable heads. They are like sports seats or bucket seats and they do hug you in the right places. The overall sense of space up front it’s large and comfortable and the visibility all around is great especially in the mirrors and over the bonnet. But I have one big complaint – the rear visibility is not that great. At the back, the windscreen is quite narrow and it's the narrowest windscreen I've seen in any SUV. The rear C-pillar is also thick and the visibility at the back is not that great, especially for newer drivers and parking.

 

BYD Sealion 7 Image 26

 

Before we talk about the second-row space there are two things I want to address. First, for any Coupe SUV there's always a problem of it looking like an afterthought and I'm sure not many people would disagree with me when I say that this Sealion 7, doesn't look like an afterthought for its coupe-like design. And secondly, the biggest problem with any coupe-like design is the rear headroom on offer. But that’s not a problem in the Sealion. It still offers loads of headroom for my frame (I am 5’5”) more so helped by the large panoramic glass roof that adds to the overall sense of space. There is ample amount of leg room here too and three adults could fit in snuggly abreast. As mentioned earlier, there 520litres of boot space despite this being a coupe-SUV. So overall, the space and practicality come as the strongest suit of the Sealion 7, and it is one of the prominent reasons why it will attract a lot of buyers.

 

Drivetrain and Performance. 

 

BYD Sealion 7 Image 38

 

Behind the wheel of the Sealion 7 and let me give out the specifications first, there's one battery pack for India 82.6kWh, whereas internationally there are two battery packs available. This is the LFP blade battery which means the Range should be impressive. Let me get back to the range in a few minutes. But there are two setups that you'll be able to buy - single motor RWD, and what we are driving here - two-motor AWD. The RWD version has 331bhp and it can do 0-100kmph in just 6.7 seconds. Meanwhile, this one can hit the tonne from the standstill in 4.5 seconds. As this one has over 520bhp and just under 700Nm. The range for RWD is 567km while the AWD isn't too far less at just over 540km. This is under the NEDC cycle which means a realistic range of over 500kms is easily attainable.

 

BYD Sealion 7 Image 43

 

This powertrain setup, we have experienced in the Seal sedan, but it feels completely different here. The Seal is quite low-slung, the acceleration feels quicker, and it is more of a driver's car. Here in the Sealion 7, it is still fairly quick. The acceleration is pretty brisk if not neck-snappingly quick. You do get good linear power delivery but it's not exactly hard enough to push you in your seat. But the acceleration is smooth, it's easy, and the controls are light and comfortable. The steering it's pretty light actually and it goes two and a half turns lock-to-lock which means it is direct as well. But the setup still doesn’t feel like it is a driver’s car. It feels like a proper family SUV that’s good to drive. 

The only irk is the rear visibility. 

 

BYD Sealion 7 Image 40

 

As for the brake energy regeneration, there are only two settings. There's ‘High’ and ‘Standard’, but more importantly there's no difference between both these regeneration settings. In fact there's no one-pedal setup here either. On the upside, it also offers all sorts of ADAS equipment. Also, it is one of the only cars in India that gives you the projections of pedestrians, two-wheelers, bullock carts and even trucks and buses onto your driver's display. It is quite a funky little feature that you usually only see in Tesla and it has been provided here. It also needs to be pointed out that all the ADAS features work brilliantly.

 

BYD Sealion 7 Image 41

 

The right quality, as you would expect from any heavy car with a big battery pack, is stiff. It is also riding on 20-inch wheels after all, so you do feel all the irregularities, the bumps, and the creases on the inside. But it's not to the point of being uncomfortable. With this one, you could actually go to places where Seal owners might fear to tread. That additional ground clearance (it is around 163mm compared to the 140mm in the Seal) does give you a little bit of more confidence for when the road starts to disappear. This is an all-wheel drive, but don't go off-roading with it. Instead, you can actually manage to take hard corners pretty confidently. And for the mundane city commutes this electric coupe-SUV feels comfortable, has good range, and it can be your good ‘one car electric garage’ because it can actually do it all. 

 

Conclusion 

 

BYD Sealion 7 Image 42

 

The Sealion 7 then comes as a great alternative for electric car buyers in the luxury space who couldn't get themselves to buy the Seal owing to its sedan body style and low ground clearance. It is well built, has loads of features, and offers a good in-cabin experience be it space, practicality or quality. It's also great to drive sparing the stiff ride quality. And close to 500km of realistic driving range should also work in its favour. And then there's the pricing. BYD will price it quite aggressively which will pull in some of the luxury car buyers something that the Seal couldn't do despite being such a brilliant product. With this, BYD has a winner in its hands. 

 

Pictures by Arvind Salian

# byd seal# byd sealion# byd sealion 7# sealion 7# byd sealion 7 review# Cars# Car Reviews# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Sealion 7 is BYD's fourth EV to be offered on sale in the Indian market after the e6 (later eMAX7), Atto 3, and Seal
    BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 48.90 Lakh
  • The Sealion 7 will be BYD’s fourth passenger vehicle to go on sale in the Indian market.
    BYD Sealion 7 India Launch Confirmed For February 17
  • The Sealion 7 -- which will be BYD's fourth passenger vehicle for the Indian market -- is also set to be its most expensive offering yet.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 7 Debuts In India; Launch By Q1 2025
  • The Sealion 7 will be the fourth vehicle to be sold by BYD in the Indian market, after the Atto 3, Seal and the eMax7
    BYD Sealion 7 India Launch Confirmed For Q1 2025; Showcase At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo
  • In a bid to boost sales in the middle of the festive season, BYD is also extending benefits on the Premium variant of the Seal sedan, which is the best-selling trim.
    BYD Seal Performance Gets Rs 2 Lakh Discount As Part Of Festive Offer

Latest Reviews

  • BYD has solved the problem the Seal sedan faced with its SUV derivative – the Sealion 7. While at it, they gave it a coupe-SUV body style that doesn’t look an afterthought.
    BYD Sealion 7 Review: Perfect Family Electric SUV?
  • Once offered in India solely in bonkers AMG spec, the iconic Gelandewagen has now arrived in all-electric form. But is it as desirable as before?
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Review: The Green Beast
  • We have spent some time with the 2025 Simple One electric scooter that has been updated with new features and a new firmware, and here’s what we have to day about it
    2025 Simple One Review: New Features And Some More!
  • Special Feature: car&bike’s Preetam Bora travels to a pind (village) in Punjab to experience Lohri, to mark the beginning of the harvest season, and the end of winter.
    Festivals Of India With Volkswagen: Celebrating Lohri In Punjab
  • The Royal Enfield Scram gets a slightly bigger engine, with more refinement, a six-speed gearbox, switchable ABS and LED headlight. Is it any better than before? We spent some time with the Scram 440 to get some answers.
    Royal Enfield Scram 440 Review: More Power, More Fun!
  • When it comes to the luxury segment, the mainstream options have gotten, well, too mainstream. So, if you want something unique, here are two choices that may have never crossed your mind before.
    Lexus NX 350h vs Mercedes-Benz EQB 350: Luxury Electric or Luxury Hybrid?
  • Driving and owning super-sized American SUVs in India is now a reality, that too in right hand drive. We drive one such model, the Hummer EV.
    Right Hand Drive Hummer EV Driven In India: It Stands Out And How!
  • The new Jawa 42 FJ extends Jawa’s popular 42 line-up with a third model. It’s bigger, longer, and more powerful than the standard Jawa 42. But is that enough to charm you into buying one?
    Jawa 42 FJ Review: ‘Simply The Best’ Jawa?
  • Two of the popular D-segment SUVs in India come together for a head-on-head. On one corner is the updated Tata Harrier facelift with its futuristic design and feature-loaded cabin. On the other corner is the prominent and solid American, the Jeep Compass. Both have a similar, oh wait, same powertrain - a 4x2 Automatic.
    Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass - Chalk Or Cheese
  • BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase All-Electric is longer and it offers more range, but more importantly, it’s now assembled locally, making it the first-ever Made-In-India EV from BMW.
    2025 BMW iX1 LWB All-Electric Review: Does Bigger Mean Better?
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved