BYD Sealion 7 India Launch Confirmed For February 17

BYD has officially confirmed that the Sealion 7 electric SUV will be launched in India on February 17, 2025. The vehicle was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, and bookings have been open ever since while deliveries are set to begin on March 7, 2025. The Sealion 7 will be BYD’s fourth electric vehicle in the Indian market and is expected to be its most premium offering.

Already available in China and Europe, the Sealion 7 is a global model that will be introduced in India in two variants, both equipped with an 82.5 kWh battery pack. The RWD Premium variant offers a range of 587 km, while the Performance AWD variant delivers 542 km on a single charge (NEDC figures). The SUV will be available with two powertrain options: a single-motor Premium variant producing 308 bhp and a dual-motor Performance variant belting out 523 bhp.



In terms of design, the Sealion 7 shares several elements with the BYD Seal sedan. It features a sportier front end – akin to the Seal sedan – sleek, sharp LED headlights with vertically extending daytime running lights (DRLs). At the rear, the vehicle includes a full-width taillight and a rear diffuser. In India, the Sealion 7 will be available in four colour options: Shark Grey, Aurora White, Atlantis Grey, and Cosmos Black.

As for the interior, the Sealion 7 features a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The air-conditioning vents are placed below the touchscreen. Other features include electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display (HUD), a panoramic sunroof, and a 12-speaker premium sound system.

For safety, the Sealion 7 is equipped with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), offering adaptive cruise control, forward and rear collision warnings, front and rear cross-traffic alerts with automatic braking, and lane departure warning.



Upon its launch, the BYD Sealion 7 will compete with other premium electric SUVs in India, including the Kia EV6 and BMW iX1.