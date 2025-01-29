BYD's Stella Li Named 2025 World Car Person Of The Year

Stella Li, executive vice president of BYD, has been named the 2025 World Car Person Of The Year. The other contenders for the award included Ralph Gilles, Chief Design Officer of Stellantis and Simon Humphries, Head of Design and Chief Branding Officer of Toyota. This marks the first time that a woman has been named the World Car Person of the Year, and also the first time that a Chinese brand has won a World Car Award.

Commenting on being named 2025 World Car Person of the Year, Stella Li said, “I am incredibly honoured to receive this prestigious award. This award is the result of the 110,000 R&D engineers at BYD who continue to provide us with the latest technological advances that are reflected in our electric vehicles and Super Hybrid DM-i technology. I am glad to play my part in putting these sustainable technologies in the hands of as many consumers as possible around the world.”

The selection for the World Car Of The Year, and its sub-categories are currently underway. Winners will be announced at the New York Motor Show on April 16. This is the 20th year of partnership between the World Car Awards and the NY International Auto Show and is also supported by AITASTIC Research & Consult, Brembo, KPMG and Newspress. The Indian jury members on World Car include Dhruv Behl (AutoX), Girish Karkera (Editor-in-Chief, car&bike), Renuka Kriplani (Mashable), Hani Musthafa (Flywheel), Siddharth Vinayak Patankar (Acko Drive), Yogendra Pratap (Auto Today) and Hormazd Sorabjee (Autocar).





