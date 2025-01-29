Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia SyrosRenault ArkanaVolvo EX90 RechargeToyota bZ4XMG 4 EV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Norton V4CRHonda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BYD's Stella Li Named 2025 World Car Person Of The Year

Stella Li is the first woman to be named the World Car Person of the Year
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 29, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Stella Li has been named World Car Person Of The Year.
  • Stella Li is the executive vice-president of BYD.
  • First woman to be named the World Car Person of the Year.

Stella Li, executive vice president of BYD, has been named the 2025 World Car Person Of The Year. The other contenders for the award included Ralph Gilles, Chief Design Officer of Stellantis and Simon Humphries, Head of Design and Chief Branding Officer of Toyota. This marks the first time that a woman has been named the World Car Person of the Year, and also the first time that a Chinese brand has won a World Car Award. 

 

Also ReadSwift, Camry On 2025 World Car Awards Shortlist
 

Commenting on being named 2025 World Car Person of the Year, Stella Li said, “I am incredibly honoured to receive this prestigious award. This award is the result of the 110,000 R&D engineers at BYD who continue to provide us with the latest technological advances that are reflected in our electric vehicles and Super Hybrid DM-i technology. I am glad to play my part in putting these sustainable technologies in the hands of as many consumers as possible around the world.”

 

Also ReadRoad To World Car Awards 2025 Commences; Timeline Revealed
 

The selection for the World Car Of The Year, and its sub-categories are currently underway. Winners will be announced at the New York Motor Show on April 16. This is the 20th year of partnership between the World Car Awards and the NY International Auto Show and is also supported by AITASTIC Research & Consult, Brembo, KPMG and Newspress. The Indian jury members on World Car include Dhruv Behl (AutoX), Girish Karkera (Editor-in-Chief, car&bike), Renuka Kriplani (Mashable), Hani Musthafa (Flywheel), Siddharth Vinayak Patankar (Acko Drive), Yogendra Pratap (Auto Today) and Hormazd Sorabjee (Autocar).  



 

# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Upgrades to the iX include more efficient and powerful electric motors, styling updates and more tech.
    BMW iX Facelift Revealed; Gets Over 700 km Range, Develops Up To 650 bhp
  • The Aston Martin Vanquish is a V12-powered grand tourer, with global production limited to 1000 units
    Aston Martin Vanquish India Launch Next Month
  • Audi will launch the 2025 RS Q8 Performance SUV in India on February 17
    2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Bookings Open In India
  • We recently got behind the wheel of Kia's latest subcompact SUV, sampling both petrol- and diesel-automatic versions, and here’s what we learned.
    Kia Syros Review: Big Baby SUV Ticks The Right Boxes Inside Out
  • The manufacturer mentioned that the plant will be functional by 2028, and that products built at the facility will also be exported to overseas markets
    Honda Motorcycles To Build New EV Production Facility In India

Latest News

  • Stella Li is the first woman to be named the World Car Person of the Year
    BYD's Stella Li Named 2025 World Car Person Of The Year
  • Upgrades to the iX include more efficient and powerful electric motors, styling updates and more tech.
    BMW iX Facelift Revealed; Gets Over 700 km Range, Develops Up To 650 bhp
  • The Aston Martin Vanquish is a V12-powered grand tourer, with global production limited to 1000 units
    Aston Martin Vanquish India Launch Next Month
  • Audi will launch the 2025 RS Q8 Performance SUV in India on February 17
    2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Bookings Open In India
  • The manufacturer mentioned that the plant will be functional by 2028, and that products built at the facility will also be exported to overseas markets
    Honda Motorcycles To Build New EV Production Facility In India
  • The Austrian brand first unveiled the new motorcycle at the EICMA Motor Show 2024 in Milan, Italy
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure To Launch In India On January 30
  • The 2025 Speed Twin 1200 gets a few feature and powertrain upgrades. The new Speed Twin 1200 is priced at Rs 12.75 lakh, while the RS can be had for 15.50 lakh
    2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Launched In India
  • The “Combat Edition” was first introduced in the Xoom 110 scooter and is now being extended to the brand’s motorcycle lineup.
    Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition To Be Launched Soon
  • Ducati is all set to launch the seventh generation of the Panigale V4 in India.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
  • The next-gen Venue was previously spotted testing overseas, and the Indian test mule appears identical to it.
    Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing In India
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • BYD's Stella Li Named 2025 World Car Person Of The Year
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved