Road To World Car Awards 2025 Commences; Timeline Revealed

The prestigious Road to World Car 2025 awards has commenced, marking the beginning of a journey to crown the world’s most exceptional automobiles. Established in 2003, the awards reflect the global automotive landscape and celebrate innovation, design, and performance.

A panel of over 100 automotive journalists from around the world will test-drive and evaluate eligible vehicles throughout the year. They include six from India. Apart from our own car&bike editor-in-chief Girish Karkera, the Indian contingent also includes Dhruv Behl (Auto X), Hani Musthafa (FlyWheel), Hormazd Sorabjee (Autocar India), Renuka Kirpalani (Mashable), Siddharth Vinayak Patankar (Acko Drive) and Yogendra Pratap (Auto Today).

The journey commences with a provisional list of 47 eligible vehicles for the 2025 awards which includes the likes of the BMW X3, Kia Carnival, MG Windsor, new Mini Cooper, Suzuki Swift and Volkswagen Tiguan. The full list is available on worldcarawards.com. These vehicles will be segregated into six categories namely the World Car Of The Year, World Electric Vehicle, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Urban Car, and World Car Design of the Year.

Test drives of the vehicles by jury members will now commence followed by the first round of voting the results for which will be announced in January 2025. This will include the list of top 10 contenders for the World Car of The Year and the top 5 contenders in the other categories.

This will be followed up by the announcement of the top three finalists in each category in March 2025 and the grand finale at the New York International Auto Show on April 16, 2025. The winners will be announced at the live awards ceremony, marking the 20th anniversary of the New York Auto Show’s partnership with the World Car Awards.

Last year, Kia EV9 was crowned the winner followed by Volvo EX30 and BYD Seal. Apart from World Car of the Year, there are also categories for Luxury, Performance, Electric, Urban and Design.

The Road to World Car Awards’ official partners are AITASTIC Research & Consult AG, Brembo, KPMG, the New York International Auto Show, and Newspress (Official Media Partner).