Login

2024 World Car Of The Year Top 3 Finalists Announced

Electric vehicles are in the running in almost all the categories with the top three finalists for the top honours being dominated by EVs
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The World Car of The Year 2024 top three finalists include the BYD Seal, Kia EV9 and Volvo EX30.
  • The list of finalists for the World Electric Vehicle category include the Kia EV9, BMW i5 and the Volvo EX30.
  • The World Performance Car Of The Year shortlist comes down to the second-gen BMW M2, the BMW XM and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

The top three finalists of the World Car Awards 2024 have been announced in the build-up to the announcement of the winners on March 27, 2024. For 2024 electrification looks to be the go-to powertrain favoured by the jurors with almost all segments – not considering the World Electric Vehicle – having atleast one electric vehicle in the running.

 

Also Read: 2024 World Car Awards; 9th Edition Of The Test Drives Commenced In Los Angeles

 

Starting with the top honours, the World Car of The Year 2024 top three finalists include the BYD Seal, Kia EV9 and Volvo EX30. BYD’s Seal sedan is sold in global markets either as an all-electric or with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The sedan is also set to be launched in India next month. The EV9 meanwhile, is Kia’s new flagship electric SUV for global markets and one of its latest models, based on the all-electric E-GMP platform shared with sister firm Hyundai. Lastly in the running is the new Volvo EX30, Volvo’s smallest electric SUV. Sitting below the recently renamed EX40 and EC40 (XC40 and C 40 Recharge respectively), the EX30 is Volvo’s smallest SUV to date and is offered in global markets with a choice of single- and dual-motor powertrains as well as two battery pack chemistries.

 

Also Read: Adrian Newey Secures 2024 World Car Person Of The Year Title

 

Moving to the World Luxury Car category, the BMW 5 Series and i5 make the list of finalists alongside the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and the E-Class. The new-gen BMW 5 Series made its global debut early last year, and as with other recent new BMWs, is offered with both conventional and all-electric (i5) powertrains in global markets. The new sixth-gen E-class made its global debut in April last year bringing with it EQ-inspired looks and electrified powertrains ranging from mild-hybrid to plug-in hybrids. The new E-class and 5 Series both are expected to arrive in India this year with the former set to again be offered in long-wheelbase spec.

 

Also Read: Osamu Suzuki Inducted Into The Motoring Hall Of Fame

 

The Mercedes EQE SUV was part of Mercedes’ plans to go all-electric in Europe by 2030 and formed a part of a growing number of EQ models being retailed by the brand. Essentially an all-electric equivalent of the popular GLE, the EQE is offered with a choice of powertrains including hot AMG variants developing up to 677 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque and offering up to 590 km of range depending on the variant.

 

The World Performance Car Of The Year shortlist comes down to the second-gen BMW M2, the BMW XM and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. The M2 is BMW’s smallest full-blown M car on sale in global markets and comes with the brand’s famed in-line six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine – the same unit as in the M3 though with a different tune. The XM meanwhile is unique as it is BMW M’s second-ever purpose-built model following the M1 and features a plug-in hybrid powertrain – also a first for BMW M. The Ioniq 5 N meanwhile is Hyundai's first high-performance EV model and sets the pace for future high-performance Ioniq cars from the brand.

 

Moving to the World Electric Vehicle category the list of finalists include the Kia EV9, BMW i5 and the Volvo EX30. The EX30 also makes the final shortlist in the World Urban Car Category alongside the Lexus LBX, the brand’s smallest crossover on sale in global markets and the BYD Dolphin electric hatchback.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman Shortlisted For World Car Person 2024 Award

 

Moving to the World Car Design of the Year, the Ford Bronco, Ferrari Purosangue and Toyota Prius make the final cut. The Bronco is Ford’s retro-styled SUV bringing back an iconic nameplate from the brand’s history. The SUV is offered in a wide range of variants offering buyers both off-road focused and high-performance variants. The Purosangue is Ferrari’s first ever crossover though the brand says it is anything but an SUV. The Italian marquee debuted its rivals to the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga in late 2022 with the svelte-looking crossover featuring the brand’s iconic V12 engine under the hood. Rounding out the list is the surprising inclusion of the new Toyota Prius. Toyota has really upped its styling game in recent years with the new sharp-looking Prius a notable change over its predecessors.

 

 

 

 

 

 

# World Car Of The Year# World Car Of The Year 2024# World Luxury Car Of The Year# World Performace Car Of The Year# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 47,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.95 Lakh
₹ 23,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.5
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 33,410 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.9 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India
Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-18192 second ago

Designed and developed in India, Skoda's Tata Nexon rival will mark the company's re-entry into the competitive sub-Rs 10 lakh passenger vehicle market

BigRock Motorsports Wins Inaugural Indian Supercross League
BigRock Motorsports Wins Inaugural Indian Supercross League
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The Grand Finale in Bangalore was a rousing success as the event drew an unprecedented crowd of over 8000 spectators.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 And Scram 650 Motorcycles Spied Testing
Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 And Scram 650 Motorcycles Spied Testing
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Is Royal Enfield readying for a double whammy? Two new 650 cc models, the Classic 650 and the Scram 650 have been spied testing together. Looks like 2024 will be yet another happening year for Royal Enfield.

BYD Seal To Be Offered With Single- And Dual-Motor (AWD) Options In India
BYD Seal To Be Offered With Single- And Dual-Motor (AWD) Options In India
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Built to rival the Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal, in AWD form, has a total power output of 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Discontinues The i30 N And i20 N Hatchbacks In Europe
Hyundai Discontinues The i30 N And i20 N Hatchbacks In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

This move is in line with the broader industry trend towards electric mobility and sustainable practices

Audi Q2 Gets Upgraded Infotainment System, More Safety Features For 2024
Audi Q2 Gets Upgraded Infotainment System, More Safety Features For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The Q2 now packs in Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster as standard and gets a new 8.8-inch touchscreen.

VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India
VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The new facility will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and is expected to create 3,000-3,500 job opportunities locally

Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Actor Priya Mani’s new Mercedes-Benz GLC is finished in a Polar White shade

Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia
Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Suzuki has introduced the Jimny 5-Door variant in Indonesia, expanding its lineup after its debut in India earlier in 2023

Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing
Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen faced a relatively subdued performance on harder tires, finishing fourth overall.

2024 World Car Of The Year Finalists Revealed
2024 World Car Of The Year Finalists Revealed
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

24 days ago

Finalists for the 2024 World Car of the Year Awards include the BYD Seal, Ford Bronco, Kia EV9, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Volvo EX30

2024 World Car Awards Timeline Revealed; Winners To Be Announced In March 2024
2024 World Car Awards Timeline Revealed; Winners To Be Announced In March 2024
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

8 months ago

The build-up to the 2024 World Car Awards will commence from September with the top 10 finalists set to be revealed in February 2024.

Hyundai Global Design Head SangYup Lee Is The 2023 World Car Person Of The Year
Hyundai Global Design Head SangYup Lee Is The 2023 World Car Person Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

2023 marks the second consecutive year with a member of the Hyundai Group’s design team taking home the award.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins Big At 2022 World Car Awards
Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins Big At 2022 World Car Awards
c&b icon By Mihir Barve
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Out of the 6 awards, Hyundai IONIQ 5 was nominated for 3, and the EV took all of them home.

2022 World Car Awards: Audi e-tron GT Crowned World Performance Car Of The Year
2022 World Car Awards: Audi e-tron GT Crowned World Performance Car Of The Year
c&b icon By Shubham Parashar
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The Audi e-tron GT has been crowned as Performance Car Of The Year where it was competing against the BMW M3, BMW M4, Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2024 World Car Of The Year Top 3 Finalists Announced
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved