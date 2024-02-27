2024 World Car Of The Year Top 3 Finalists Announced

The top three finalists of the World Car Awards 2024 have been announced in the build-up to the announcement of the winners on March 27, 2024. For 2024 electrification looks to be the go-to powertrain favoured by the jurors with almost all segments – not considering the World Electric Vehicle – having atleast one electric vehicle in the running.

Starting with the top honours, the World Car of The Year 2024 top three finalists include the BYD Seal, Kia EV9 and Volvo EX30. BYD’s Seal sedan is sold in global markets either as an all-electric or with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The sedan is also set to be launched in India next month. The EV9 meanwhile, is Kia’s new flagship electric SUV for global markets and one of its latest models, based on the all-electric E-GMP platform shared with sister firm Hyundai. Lastly in the running is the new Volvo EX30, Volvo’s smallest electric SUV. Sitting below the recently renamed EX40 and EC40 (XC40 and C 40 Recharge respectively), the EX30 is Volvo’s smallest SUV to date and is offered in global markets with a choice of single- and dual-motor powertrains as well as two battery pack chemistries.

Moving to the World Luxury Car category, the BMW 5 Series and i5 make the list of finalists alongside the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and the E-Class. The new-gen BMW 5 Series made its global debut early last year, and as with other recent new BMWs, is offered with both conventional and all-electric (i5) powertrains in global markets. The new sixth-gen E-class made its global debut in April last year bringing with it EQ-inspired looks and electrified powertrains ranging from mild-hybrid to plug-in hybrids. The new E-class and 5 Series both are expected to arrive in India this year with the former set to again be offered in long-wheelbase spec.

The Mercedes EQE SUV was part of Mercedes’ plans to go all-electric in Europe by 2030 and formed a part of a growing number of EQ models being retailed by the brand. Essentially an all-electric equivalent of the popular GLE, the EQE is offered with a choice of powertrains including hot AMG variants developing up to 677 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque and offering up to 590 km of range depending on the variant.

The World Performance Car Of The Year shortlist comes down to the second-gen BMW M2, the BMW XM and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. The M2 is BMW’s smallest full-blown M car on sale in global markets and comes with the brand’s famed in-line six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine – the same unit as in the M3 though with a different tune. The XM meanwhile is unique as it is BMW M’s second-ever purpose-built model following the M1 and features a plug-in hybrid powertrain – also a first for BMW M. The Ioniq 5 N meanwhile is Hyundai's first high-performance EV model and sets the pace for future high-performance Ioniq cars from the brand.

Moving to the World Electric Vehicle category the list of finalists include the Kia EV9, BMW i5 and the Volvo EX30. The EX30 also makes the final shortlist in the World Urban Car Category alongside the Lexus LBX, the brand’s smallest crossover on sale in global markets and the BYD Dolphin electric hatchback.

Moving to the World Car Design of the Year, the Ford Bronco, Ferrari Purosangue and Toyota Prius make the final cut. The Bronco is Ford’s retro-styled SUV bringing back an iconic nameplate from the brand’s history. The SUV is offered in a wide range of variants offering buyers both off-road focused and high-performance variants. The Purosangue is Ferrari’s first ever crossover though the brand says it is anything but an SUV. The Italian marquee debuted its rivals to the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga in late 2022 with the svelte-looking crossover featuring the brand’s iconic V12 engine under the hood. Rounding out the list is the surprising inclusion of the new Toyota Prius. Toyota has really upped its styling game in recent years with the new sharp-looking Prius a notable change over its predecessors.