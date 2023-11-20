2024 World Car Awards; 9th Edition Of The Test Drives Commenced In Los Angeles

The World Car Awards held its 9th edition of the L.A test drive in California, USA, between November 12 to 15. During this time, 44 jury members representing 19 different countries assessed and voted on 17 eligible vehicles competing for a win in six different award categories.

Also Read: 2024 World Car Awards Timeline Revealed; Winners To Be Announced In March 2024

The awards are divided into six categories – World Car of the Year, World Luxury Car, World Electric Vehicle, World Performance Car, World Urban Car and World Car Design of the Year. The top three contenders selected by the jury will be declared at the Geneva International Motor Show, taking place on February 26, 2024, and the award winners will be announced at the New York Auto Show 2024, taking place on March 27, 2024.

The Fisker Ocean is one of the contenders for the World Car Of The Year

As with previous iterations, the cars selected for the test drives are based on specified criteria. These include being manufactured at a rate of at least 10,000 units a year and being on sale in at least two major markets and on two continents from January 1, 2022, to March 30, 2023. Major markets include China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America and the USA.

Here is a breakdown of the list of eligible vehicles present at the L.A Test Drives

World Car Of The Year

Fisker Ocean, Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda CX-50, Mazda CX-90 (Turbo S), Mazda CX-90 (PHEV), MG One, Omoda O5 / Chery Arizzo 5, Subaru Crosstrek, Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Prius, Volvo EX30 and Volkswagen ID.7.

World Electric Car

Fisker Ocean, Genesis Electrified GV70, Kona Electric, Kia EV9, Volvo EX30 and Volkswagen ID.7

World Luxury Car

Kia EV9 and the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

World Performance Car

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

World Urban Car

Suzuki Fronx and Volvo EX30

World Car Design Of The Year

Vehicles eligible for any of the other World Car awards will be eligible and automatically entered for the World Car Design award.