2024 World Car Awards Timeline Revealed; Winners To Be Announced In March 2024

The build-up to the 2024 World Car Awards will commence from September with the top 10 finalists set to be revealed in February 2024.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
20-Jun-23 01:58 PM IST
world car awards.jpeg
Highlights
  • Build-up to the awards announcement to start in September 2023
  • Top 5/top 10 finalists to be announced in February 2024
  • Category winners to be announced on March 27, 2024

The World Car Awards has revealed the timelines for the 2024 awards and detailed changes to its jury panel. The build-up to the awards will commence from September 2023, and end with the award winners being announced on March 27 at the New York Auto Show 2024. The 2024 edition of the international auto show is set to be held from March 29 to April 7.

 

The list of top 10 and top 5 finalists in each category will be announced in February 2024. The 2024 awards will also be notable as the organization celebrates its 20th anniversary.

 

Also read: Made-in-India Citroen C3 Wins 2023 World Urban Car Of The Year Award
 

 

Also unveiled was the list of members that would be part of the Jury for the 2024 awards including new members from the global media fraternity. The new additions are as follows:

 

  • Boaz Korpel (Co-host - The Automotive World TV), Israel
  • Shane O'Donoghue Director (CE Editorial Agency), Ireland
  • Qing Song (Founder of Cars01 and PS3保罗), China
  • Yunqing Wang (Founder and Editor-in-chief of DearAuto), China
  • Qun (Sven) Xu (Publisher: Target Magazine, Ramp China; Founder of Sven's Car Show), China
  • Xiaoou Yan (EIC - Automotive Home Information Center), China
  • Liang Zhaohui (Publisher: Robb Report High End Cars, Cars, etc.; Head of Automotive, Trend Media Group), China

 

The World Car Awards also announced a new member to its steering committee. Jury member Christian Brinkmann, founder of German online auto magazine Speed Heads, has been appointed as a director on the committee. 

 

Also read: Hyundai Ioniq 6 Wins 2023 World Car Of The Year Award; Bags Three Titles In Total
 

As with previous iterations cars will be selected based on specified criteria. These include being manufactured at a rate of at least 10,000 units a year as well as being on sale in at least two major markets and on two continents in the period of January 1, 2022 and March 30, 2023. Major markets include China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America and USA.

 

As with last year’s awards, the selected cars will be divided into categories namely: World Performance Car, World Urban Car, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year (cars from all categories qualify). All finalists from the categories will be contenders for the overall World Car of The Year award.

