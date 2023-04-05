Made-in-India Citroen C3 Wins 2023 World Urban Car Of The Year Award

In a first for a made-in-India, sold-in-India vehicle, the Citroen C3 has won the 2023 World Urban Car of the Year award. This is the first time a vehicle conceptualised for (and first launched in) India has secured an accolade at the World Car Awards. The C3 – launched in India in 2022 as the first product from Citroen’s C-Cubed programme – was one of three finalists chosen for the category, with the other two being Great Wall Motors’ Ora Funky Cat electric hatchback, and Volkswagen’s Taigo/Nivus SUVs. With this, the C3 also picked up what is only the fourth World Car Award that Citroen-PSA has won till date.

"We are particularly honoured to receive this "2023 World Urban Car" award for the C3. In addition to the commercial success of this model, it recognises the relevance of our growth strategy in India, Asia and South America. As the first model in a family of three cars, the Citroën C3 combines strong, modern styling with a high level of comfort, not to mention the connectivity and technology that customers in these regions expect," said Citroën CEO Thierry Koskas.

The jury states that vehicles eligible for the World Urban Car award must be a maximum of 4.25 metres in overall length, must be produced in volumes of at least 5,000 units a year and must be available for purchase in at least two major markets (from among China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America and the US) on at least two separate continents between January 1, 2022 and March 30, 2023.

Citroen recently commenced exports of the C3 to Africa and ASEAN markets from Kamarajar Port in Chennai.

Last year, another made-in-India, sold-in-India vehicle – the Volkswagen Taigun – made it to the finals of the World Car Awards in the same category, but lost out to the Toyota Yaris Cross. This year, the C3 – based on the Common Modular Platform (CMP) – edged out the Ora Funky Cat (692 points) and Volkswagen Taigo (665 points), with an overall score of 707 points. The big winner at the 2023 World Car Awards was the Hyundai Ioniq 6, which received three titles, including the coveted World Car of the Year award.

The C3, which is manufactured at Citroen's plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, is currently priced from Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The French carmaker also expanded the C3 line-up with the launch of the all-electric eC3 in February 2023, and the second C-Cubed model based on the same CMP architecture – expected to be the Hyundai Creta-rivalling Citroen C3 Aircross SUV – is set to debut on April 27, 2023.