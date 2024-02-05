Login

2024 World Car Of The Year Finalists Revealed

Finalists for the 2024 World Car of the Year Awards include the BYD Seal, Ford Bronco, Kia EV9, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Volvo EX30
By Yash Sunil

2 mins read

Published on February 5, 2024

Highlights

  • A total of 36 vehicles are competing for this year’s awards categories
  • Only 10 finalists are eligible for the (WCOTY)
  • The Fronx is the only made-in-India vehicle to be nominated as a finalist for the awards

The finalists for the 2024 World Car of the Year awards have been announced. A total of 36 cars have been nominated for top honours for the prestigious awards. Out of these 36 vehicles, only 10 finalists are eligible for the World Car of the Year (WCOTY) awards, including the BYD Seal, Ford Bronco, Hyundai Kona/Kona Electric, Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia EV9, Mazda CX-90, Subaru Crosstrek, Toyota Prius, VW ID.7, and Volvo EX30.

 

Also Read: 2024 World Car Awards; 9th Edition Of The Test Drives Commenced In Los Angeles

 

Hyundai's updated Kona Electric is in the running for the 2024 World Car of the Year title.

 

The BYD Atto 3, Chevrolet Trax, Citroen C3 Aircross, Fisker Ocean, GWM Haval H6, Lexus LBX, MG One, Mitsubishi Outlander, Nio ET5, Peugeot 408, Seres 5, Smart #3, and Xpeng G7 were the models that didn't make it to the final shortlist. 

 

Also Read: 2024 World Car Awards Timeline Revealed; Winners To Be Announced In March 2024

 

Five vehicles have been nominated for the World Car Design of the Year Awards – the Ferrari Purosangue, Ford Bronco, Toyota Prius, Volvo EX30, and Zeekr X. The finalists for the World Electric Vehicle category are the BMW i5, Kia EV9, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, VW ID.7, and EX30. The World Luxury Car category includes the BMW 5-Series/i5, Lexus LM, Mercedes CLE, E-Class, and EQE SUV.

BMW's all-electric i5 sedan made it to the final shortlist in two categories.

 

Eligible vehicles for the World Performance Car award are the BMW M2, BMW XM, Ferrari Purosangue, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. The finalists in the 2024 World Performance Car category are the BMW M2 and XM, Purosangue, Ioniq 5 N and Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. Rounding out the awards is the World Urban Car category, with finalists including the Abarth 500e, BYD Dolphin, Lexus LBX, the made-in-India Suzuki Fronx, and Volvo EX30.

 

Also Read: Volvo To Dilute Its Shares In Polestar; Geely Sweden Holdings Set To Be The Majority Stakeholder

The Suzuki Fronx is the only made-in-India model to qualify for the 2024 awards.

 

Vehicles that can qualify for the awards are required to be produced in volumes of at least 10,000 units per year and be priced below the luxury class in their respective markets; and they must have been on sale in at least two large markets on two separate continents between January 1, 2023, and March 30, 2024.

 

The winners of the awards will be announced on the eve of the New York Auto Show on March 27, 2024.

Last Updated on February 2, 2024

