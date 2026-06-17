Porsche 911 GT3 Launched In India At Rs 3.32 Crore

Porsche has launched the new-gen 911 GT3 in India with bookings now open. The GT3 of the 992-series comes as the range-topping version over the Turbo and carries a base price of Rs 3.32 crore (ex-showroom) before the optional extras.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six that produces 503bhp and 470Nm which is good enough for a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.4 seconds. It can be had with a manual globally, but the Indian configuration is offered with PDK as standard. This standard spec GT3 has clocked a Nurburgring time of 6:55.34 with Lars Kern behind the wheel.

In terms of standard equipment, there are 10 colour options to choose from apart from Porsche’s Paint-To-Sample service. It sits on 21-inch forged aluminium wheels, Race-Tex items Black with contrasting colour GT Silver theme interior, and four-way electric seats as standard, while adaptive seats can be added as an optional extra. Porsche’s Manthey Kit and the Weissach Pack can be configured along with loads of performance parts on the official configurator.

Deliveries are stated for the Indian market to commence later this year for the base spec, but could change depending on the configuration.