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Porsche 911 GT3 Launched In India At Rs 3.32 Crore

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
1 min read
Jun 17, 2026, 09:31 PM
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Porsche 911 GT3 Launched In India At Rs 3.32 Crore
Key Highlights
  • Powered by a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six
  • 0-100kmph in 3.4 seconds
  • Paint To Sample service also available

Porsche has launched the new-gen 911 GT3 in India with bookings now open. The GT3 of the 992-series comes as the range-topping version over the Turbo and carries a base price of Rs 3.32 crore (ex-showroom) before the optional extras.

Porsche 911 GT 3 2025 HD 483866681c513f988e16d50c6cb7f3e40d63e5cda

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six that produces 503bhp and 470Nm which is good enough for a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.4 seconds. It can be had with a manual globally, but the Indian configuration is offered with PDK as standard. This standard spec GT3 has clocked a Nurburgring time of 6:55.34 with Lars Kern behind the wheel.

Porsche 911 GT 3 2025 HD 8b48eeab1c5181f2a13c185b1ef0453dfd92decda

In terms of standard equipment, there are 10 colour options to choose from apart from Porsche’s Paint-To-Sample service. It sits on 21-inch forged aluminium wheels, Race-Tex items Black with contrasting colour GT Silver theme interior, and four-way electric seats as standard, while adaptive seats can be added as an optional extra. Porsche’s Manthey Kit and the Weissach Pack can be configured along with loads of performance parts on the official configurator.

Porsche 911 GT 3 2025 HD 5222a6691c512c39cdf49b8c8c1ee2692e9826cd9

Deliveries are stated for the Indian market to commence later this year for the base spec, but could change depending on the configuration.

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