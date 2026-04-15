Porsche 911 GT3 S/C Debuts As First Convertible GT3 And Is Manual-Only

Porsche has taken the wraps off the 911 GT3 S/C (Sport Cabriolet), and it’s easily one of the more interesting additions to the 911 lineup in recent years. For the first time, the GT3 badge gets an open-top version, but without straying too far from what the badge stands for.

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Powering the S/C is the familiar 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six, pushing out 503 bhp and 450 Nm, and revving all the way to 9,000 rpm. Porsche has paired it exclusively with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Porsche claims that the car can do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 313 kmph.

What really sets the GT3 S/C apart is the addition of a fully automatic soft-top roof, something we haven’t seen on a GT3 before. It can be opened or closed in about 12 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kmph. Despite the added mechanism, Porsche has managed to keep weight in check at 1,497 kg, thanks to extensive use of carbon fibre and magnesium components.

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Speaking of which, the car borrows heavily from the 911 S/T when it comes to lightweight construction. Carbon fibre is used for body panels like the bonnet, doors and wings, while magnesium wheels and roof elements help shave off extra kilos. Even the brakes are lightweight ceramic units as standard.

Under the skin, it gets a GT3 Touring-style chassis setup, along with a double wishbone front suspension, which is making its way onto an open-top 911 GT3 for the first time.

Inside, it sticks to a strict two-seater layout, much like the older 911 Speedster. The cabin gets lightweight materials, sports seats as standard, and optional carbon bucket seats. Porsche has also kept the driver-focused touches intact, including the left-mounted rotary ignition and a simplified ‘Track Screen’ display mode.

On the design front, the GT3 S/C gets a few distinguishing elements like a black roof and windscreen surround, a cleaner front end with matrix LED headlights, and a rear spoiler with a Gurney flap.

Porsche is also offering a Street Style Package with the GT3 S/C, aimed at buyers who want to dial up the visual appeal a bit further. On the outside, it adds Pyro Red graphics on the front wings and ‘Porsche’ lettering along the sides, along with tinted HD-Matrix headlights and body-coloured airblades.

Inside, things get more detailed if opted for the Street Style pack. It gets Adaptive Sports Seats featuring embroidered Porsche crest outlines and four-tone braided leather upholstery. The cabin is largely finished in two-tone Slate Grey and Guards Red leather, with matching red accents on stitching, seatbelts and trim pieces. There are also more bespoke touches like leather-wrapped interior elements, Race-Tex headliner, and a darkened gear lever with an open-pore wood knob and Pyro Red shift pattern.

Unlike the Speedster, this isn’t a limited-run model and will be sold as a variant of the 911. Order books have opened globally, though it remains to be seen if this Porsche will make it to India or not.