Hyundai Creta Electric vs Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella: New-Generation EV Battle

Slowly but steadily, the Indian EV market is maturing. While early adopters took the plunge with their innovation, the expanding charging infrastructure and the entry of legacy carmakers into the EV market have given car buyers more choices. Instead, they can now ask the question ‘which EV suits me the best?’

That's where the Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella come out as viable choices for an average electric car buyer in India. They are aimed at mainstream family buyers who want practicality, technology, comfort, and enough range to eliminate charging anxiety.

Design and Styling

Let us start with the Hyundai Creta EV, which builds upon one of India's most recognisable designs. The Creta doesn’t attempt to reinvent the wheel here, and the EV version retains the familiar Creta silhouette while incorporating EV-specific touches such as a closed-off grille, aerodynamic alloy wheels, and revised bumpers.

Meanwhile, the Maruti e-Vitara takes a more contemporary approach. Its design is polarising, more muscular, and quite distinctive for a traditional buyer. It looks like a crossover that was conceived as an electric rather than being adapted later.

Similarly, the EBella is essentially the e-Vitara's sibling. Sharing its underlying architecture and much of its design language, the Toyota differentiates itself through different front and rear styling elements.

If familiarity appeals to you, the Creta EV feels reassuring. If you want your EV to look futuristic, the e-Vitara and Urban Cruiser EBella have the edge.

Dimensions and Practicality

Dimension Hyundai Creta EV Maruti e Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Length 4,340 mm 4,275 mm 4,285 mm Width 1,790 mm 1,800 mm 1,800 mm Height 1,655 mm 1,640 mm 1,640 mm Wheelbase 2,610 mm 2,700 mm 2,700 mm Ground Clearance 190 mm 180 mm 180 mm Boot Space 433 litres 500 litres 500 litres

The Hyundai Creta EV is the longest SUV here but the other two benefit from a 90 mm longer wheelbase, which should (on paper) translate into better rear-seat legroom and a more spacious cabin. The Japanese duo are also marginally wider, rendering a broader road presence. The higher ground clearance in the Creta EV will be something that Indian buyers will appreciate

If you're comparing them purely on dimensions, the Creta EV feels like the traditional family SUV, while the e Vitara and Urban Cruiser EV use their EV-first design to maximise interior space despite having a smaller footprint.

Battery and Range

The Hyundai Creta EV is available with battery options up to 51.4 kWh and offers a claimed driving range of around 473 km. The Maruti e-Vitara offers battery options, including a larger 61 kWh pack, with a claimed range exceeding 500 km depending on the variant and test cycle. Toyota's Urban Cruiser EBella mirrors the e-Vitara's battery options and expected range figures because both vehicles share the same electric platform. These are the claimed figures and not the actual real-world range, which differs depending on many factors.

Driving Performance

The Hyundai Creta EV offers a good balance of performance and efficiency. Benefitting from the Ioniq’s EV expertise, its power delivery is smooth and predictable, making it easy to drive in urban traffic. Meanwhile, both the e-Vitara and EBella have driving dynamics that are more focused on efficiency rather than driving fun. In everyday driving, the differences may not be dramatic as all three should feel brisk compared to similarly priced petrol SUVs.

Features and Technology

The Creta EV comes loaded with equipment, including dual digital displays, connected-car technology, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, premium audio system, vehicle-to-load functionality, and a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance features.

At the same time, the e-Vitara and eBella come with a modern cabin, large touchscreen, digital instrumentation, connected technology, and driver aids too, but miss out on many features that are offered in the Creta EV, making the Korean the default choice if you want a long feature list in your EV.

Apart from the features, safety has also become a major purchase consideration for Indian buyers. And the Creta EV benefits from Hyundai's latest safety technologies, including multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and advanced driver assistance systems on higher variants.

The e-Vitara and Urban Cruiser EBella are built on Suzuki's dedicated electric architecture, which has been engineered with battery protection and crash safety as key priorities.

Which One Should You Buy?

The Hyundai Creta EV feels like the safe choice of the three here. Firstly, it is familiar, feature-rich, and backed by a proven EV strategy sourced from the Ioniq line-up. If you want a well-equipped electric SUV without stepping too far outside your comfort zone, it makes a compelling case.

The Maruti e-Vitara appears to be the most ambitious of the three. Its dedicated EV platform, larger battery options, and modern design give it strong credentials on paper. It could emerge as the most rounded package. On the other hand, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella offers much of what makes the e-Vitara attractive while adding Toyota's reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction.