Bajaj Pulsar 180 Launched In India At Rs 1.22 Lakh

Reintroducing a familiar nameplate in its lineup after a gap of nearly three years, Bajaj Auto has brought back the Pulsar 180 in India. Priced at Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle returns to bridge the space between the Pulsar 150 and the Pulsar 220F, which had remained unoccupied since the model was discontinued in 2022.

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The reintroduced Pulsar 180 shares several updates with the updated Pulsar 150. These include LED headlamps and turn indicators, along with a digital LCD instrument cluster that now supports Bluetooth connectivity. The bike also gets a USB charging port.

Powering the motorcycle is a 178.6 cc single-cylinder engine producing 16.7 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15 Nm at 6,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Cycle parts include telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 280 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.

In terms of dimensions, the Pulsar 180 measures 2,035 mm in length, with a wheelbase of 1,340 mm and a ground clearance of 165 mm. It has a kerb weight of 156 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres.

The motorcycle is offered in a single variant and is available in five colour options: black-blue, black-gold, black-grey, black-red and white.