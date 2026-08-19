Mahindra XEV 9S 6-Seater Variant Launched At Rs 25 Lakh

Mahindra XEV 9S has now been launched in a 6-seater configuration. Since its launch, the electric SUV was available only with a 7-seater layout. However, the company has now introduced a new 6-seater configuration as a more premium option.

The 6-seater configuration is available with the Pack Two and Pack Three variants. It costs Rs 17,000 more than the 7-seater Pack Two variant, while the Pack Three 6-seater costs Rs 20,000 more than its 7-seater counterpart.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launched At Rs 19.45 Lakh

On the feature front, the 6-seater version remains unchanged, with the triple-screen setup available across the range. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8295 chipset, which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For connectivity, it also gets 5G support.

Furthermore, the 12.3-inch passenger display comes with pre-installed OTT and other applications. For added convenience, the XEV 9S also gets an in-car camera that can be used for video calls, recording videos and taking photos.

The Pack Three variant gets Mahindra’s Vision X augmented-reality head-up display, which projects coloured navigation and driving guides onto the windscreen.

For safety, the SUV gets 360-degree cameras, front parking sensors and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The range-topping model also gets Level 2+ ADAS, featuring Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Front and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and an Auto Parking function.

The drivetrain remains unchanged as well. The 6-seater version is offered with the Pack Two, Pack Three and Pack Three Above variants. The Pack Two variant comes with a 70kWh battery pack, which produces 245bhp and 380Nm of torque. The 79kWh version gets a more powerful motor producing 286bhp, while torque remains unchanged at 380Nm.

The 70kWh battery supports 160kW DC charging, while the 79kWh pack supports up to 180kW DC charging. Both battery packs can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in around 20 minutes under their respective charging setups.

