BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift India Launch On September 11
- Facelifted BMW 7 Series and i7 to launch in India on September 11
- Bookings for the updated 7 opened on August 1
- Gets revised styling and the latest Panoramic iDrive system
BMW India is set to launch the facelifted 7 Series and i7 on September 11, following the opening of bookings on August 1. The updated versions of the seventh-generation flagship sedan get a refreshed exterior and a new cabin layout, among other changes, enough for the brand to call it its most comprehensive model update to date.
BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift: All You Need To know
The changes on the outside are subtle. The large kidney grille continues, but its internal pattern has been changed from vertical slats to horizontal ones. BMW has also refreshed the split headlamp setup, with slimmer DRLs positioned above vertically arranged main headlamp units integrated into the bumper.
Also Read: 2026 BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase Review: Is This The X1 To Buy?
At the rear, the 7 Series and i7 get slimmer, horizontally stretched tail-lamps. BMW has retained the separate lighting elements rather than adopting a full-width light bar.
The more significant changes are inside. The facelift introduces BMW's latest Panoramic iDrive interface, along with a 14.6-inch display for the front passenger. The updated system brings refreshed navigation, media, connected services and voice functions.
Also Read: BMW X6 M60i Review: It’s Back And HOW!
The 7 Series continues to offer the 31.3-inch 8K BMW Theatre Screen in international markets. The display folds down from the roof and supports HDMI input, while a built-in camera allows passengers to make video calls. BMW has also revised the controls for the sedan's automatic doors, with the open and close buttons repositioned.
The i7 continues to pack a 112.5 kWh net battery pack. Internationally, the range begins with the i7 eDrive50 xDrive, which produces 455 bhp and 660 Nm, while the i7 xDrive60 makes 544 bhp and 745 Nm. At the top of the range is the i7 M70 xDrive, developing up to 670 bhp and more than 1,000 Nm. BMW claims a 0-100 kmph time of 3.8 seconds for the M70.
Depending on the version, the i7 offers a claimed WLTP range of more than 700 km. It supports 250 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to go from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.
The combustion-powered 7 Series also receives updates in global markets. The 740 xDrive petrol now makes 400 bhp and 580 Nm, while the 740d xDrive diesel churns out 313 bhp and 670 Nm. BMW also offers the 750e xDrive and M760e xDrive plug-in hybrid versions internationally, although it has yet to confirm whether either will be offered in India.
Also Read: BMW X5 And iX5 Long Wheelbase Unveiled With Extra Rear Leg Room
The current BMW 7 Series is priced from Rs 1.85 crore (ex-showroom), while the i7 is available between Rs 2.10 crore and Rs 2.58 crore. BMW is expected to revise the prices upwards with the facelift. The updated models will continue to compete with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which received its facelift earlier this year and is currently priced from Rs 2.20 crore (ex-showroom).
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