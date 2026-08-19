Skoda Slavia Facelift Prestige Vs Monte Carlo: Differences Explained

Skoda India has unveiled the 2027 Skoda Slavia facelift. Prices are yet to be announced, but we expect them to start under Rs 10 lakh, similar to the outgoing model. The latest update brings changes to both the Slavia Prestige and Monte Carlo variants. Like us, if you want to know the difference between the two top-spec derivatives, here is a detailed comparison of the 2027 Slavia Prestige and Slavia Monte Carlo variants.



Slavia Prestige vs Slavia Monte Carlo: Exterior

Starting with the front, at a glance, the fascia appears almost similar on both variants. However, on closer inspection, the Prestige variant gets chrome inserts on the horizontal grille slats, along with chrome inserts between the slats.

Also Read: 2027 Skoda Slavia Facelift Makes India Debut; Bookings Open

Meanwhile, the Monte Carlo variant gets an all-black grille with vertical slats, while the horizontal chrome insert between the grille slats is retained. In typical Monte Carlo fashion, the last two slats feature red highlights, with a racing flag emblem positioned between them.

The bumper design remains the same on both variants, with the only difference being the addition of a front splitter on the Monte Carlo for a sportier appearance. Moving to the side, the biggest difference is the alloy wheel design. The Prestige variant gets diamond-cut silver-finished alloy wheels, along with silver-finished brake calipers.

In comparison, the Monte Carlo gets blacked-out alloy wheels with the same design as the Prestige. However, it gets red-highlighted brake calipers. Another notable addition is the sportier side skirts. Furthermore, the front fender gets a variant-specific badge.

Also Read: 2027 Skoda Slavia Facelift: Top 5 Changes

At the rear, there are two major differences. The Monte Carlo gets Slavia lettering on the left corner of the tailgate, finished in black, while the right corner gets a 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo badge finished in black and red.

Additionally, the Monte Carlo gets a fixed, subtle spoiler mounted on the tailgate. Moving down to the rear bumper, it also gets a diffuser.



On the Prestige variant, there are fewer changes at the rear. It gets Slavia badging on the left corner of the tailgate but misses out on the rear spoiler and diffuser.



Slavia Prestige vs Slavia Monte Carlo: Interior

Inside, the Prestige gets a dual-tone beige and black interior, while the dashboard features a brushed aluminium finish. Furthermore, the brake and accelerator pedals get a different finish.

The Monte Carlo, meanwhile, gets an all-black cabin with red accents on the dashboard. The seats are also finished in black with red stitching. Furthermore, the brake and accelerator pedals get a chrome finish, unlike the darker finish on the Prestige variant.

Slavia Prestige vs Slavia Monte Carlo: Powertrain

The engine options remain unchanged, with the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI petrol engines carried forward. The 1.0 TSI produces 115hp and 178Nm, while the 1.5 TSI develops 150hp and 250Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DSG and a new 8-speed automatic, which replaces the older 6-speed torque-converter automatic on the 1.0 TSI.