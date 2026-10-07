Honda Elevate Facelift: In Pictures

Honda Cars India has expanded the Elevate’s feature list with the latest update while also giving the SUV a refreshed exterior. Key additions include a new ZX+ variant, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera and additional convenience features on the higher-spec variants.

The updated Honda Elevate gets a redesigned exterior with a bold mesh grille, rugged tri-bar signature LED position lights and connected LED tail lamps. It also features LED projector headlamps, integrated DRLs and turn indicators, giving the SUV a more contemporary appearance while retaining its upright stance.



The Elevate continues to offer 220mm of ground clearance. Honda lists a minimum turning radius of 5.2m, while the front suspension uses MacPherson struts and the rear gets a torsion-beam setup.

Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift Launched At Rs 11.80 Lakh: 360-Deg Cameras, Ventilated Rear Seats Added



The VX and ZX variants use 17-inch alloy wheels with dual-tone diamond-cut Berlina Black and clear/dark-clear finishes, while the ZX+ Black gets gloss-black, multi-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels. The lower variants use 16-inch steel wheels.



The ZX, ZX+ and ZX+ Black variants of the Elevate come equipped with the Honda SENSING ADAS suite, which includes the Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Low Speed Follow, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, Auto High-Beam and Lead Car Departure Notification. Low Speed Follow is available only with the CVT.

Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained





Higher variants of the Elevate get a premium dual-tone ivory-black cabin with soft-touch finishes. The ZX and ZX+ variants also receive leather upholstery, while the ZX+ Black features a sporty all-black interior. Ambient lighting is also available on the higher-spec variants.





The updated Honda Elevate features front and rear ventilated seats, claimed by Honda to be a first-in-segment feature. The front ventilated seats are available on the ZX and ZX+ variants, while rear ventilation is exclusive to the ZX+ and ZX+ Black variants.



Also Read: Honda Elevate New vs Old: Differences Explained



The new ZX+ variant adds a 360-degree Surround Vision Camera with a multi-view function, complemented by front parking sensors. However, the 360-degree camera is available only on CVT-equipped versions.



The higher-spec Elevate variants feature a 10.25-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also supports an assistant side-view monitor and rear-view monitor on applicable variants.



The VX variant onwards gets a one-touch electric sunroof with slide and tilt functions, along with pinch protection. The sunroof is part of the higher-specification exterior and comfort package and is available on the VX, ZX, ZX+ and ZX+ Black variants.



The ZX+ and ZX+ Black variants receive power-adjustable front seats. The driver’s seat gets eight-way adjustment, while the front passenger seat gets four-way electric adjustment. These variants also combine the powered seats with front and rear ventilation.



The Elevate retains Honda’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with VTC. The four-cylinder unit produces 119bhp at 6,600rpm and 145Nm of peak torque at 4,300rpm. It is offered with both a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic gearbox.

The CVT-equipped variants feature seven-speed paddle shifters and offer additional convenience features such as remote engine start and an electric parking brake.