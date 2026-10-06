Honda Elevate New vs Old: Differences Explained

Honda has given the Elevate its first major update after three years, and this facelift brings considerably more than a few styling tweaks. Priced from Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the updated model gets a redesigned front end, a handful of new exterior details, more equipment inside the cabin and more. However, Honda has left the engine and gearbox options unchanged.

Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift Launched At Rs 11.80 Lakh: 360-Deg Cameras, Ventilated Rear Seats Added

Here’s a closer look at what has changed between the new Elevate and the outgoing model.

Honda Elevate New vs Old: Exterior

View it from a distance, and it is unmistakably an Elevate from its proportions and looks. However, a closer look reveals that the fascia gets an obvious makeover. Honda has done away with the old grille and replaced it with a new mesh design. The Honda badge has also moved from the grille to the leading edge of the bonnet.

The LED headlights have been carried over, but are now connected by a segmented LED light bar. Another noticeable change is the treatment of the element above the headlights. The chrome ‘unibrow’ on the outgoing Elevate has been replaced with a gloss-black finish on the facelift.

At the rear, the changes are less extensive. The facelift gets an LED light bar connecting the two tail-lamps, although the overall design of the rear remains familiar. Honda has also retained the existing alloy wheel design. Honda has also changed the finish of the body cladding all around, which is now gloss black instead of the matte treatment seen on the outgoing compact SUV.

Honda Elevate New vs Old: Interior And Features

At a glance, you might think that both look the same. However, the changes are on the equipment front, with the star addition being ventilated rear seats, which is a segment-first feature. The driver's seat is now 8-way power adjustable, while the co-driver's seat has 4-way power adjust. Both get ventilation ZX variant onwards.

What’s also new for the facelift is 360-degree cameras, earlier offered as a dealer-level fitment. Passengers seated at the rear get new capacitive-touch LED reading lamps.

Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Taking inspiration from the 2026 City compact sedan, Honda has given the dashboard a minor makeover too. The faux wood trim of the outgoing model has been replaced by white leatherette padding and stitching. The lighter colour theme should also give it a roomier feeling. Ambient lighting across the cabin is now offered straight from the factory.

Honda Elevate New vs Old: Safety

The safety equipment has also been expanded. The Elevate continues with Honda Sensing Level 2 ADAS but gains a low-speed follow function on CVT variants. Six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, an auto-dimming inner rear-view mirror and ISOFIX child-seat mounts are offered as standard. CVT-equipped versions receive an electronic parking brake with auto hold, while higher variants now also get rear disc brakes. Honda has added front parking sensors.

Furthermore, the outgoing Elevate has been criticised for its NVH levels, and Honda says the facelift gets additional sound-deadening material to improve this.

Honda Elevate New vs Old: Powertrain

There are no changes made to the powertrain option. The Elevate continues with the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine, producing 119bhp and 145Nm. The transmission choices also remain unchanged, with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed CVT automatic with paddle shifters.

The certified fuel-efficiency figures are largely unchanged as well. The manual continues to return up to 15.31kmpl, the same as the pre-facelift model. The CVT, however, sees a small reduction, with its claimed efficiency dropping from 16.92kmpl to 16.61kmpl.

Honda Elevate New vs Old: Price

Honda has kept the starting price of the Elevate unchanged at Rs 11.80 lakh, although the higher variants have seen some adjustments. The ZX trim now costs Rs 15.39 lakh, compared with Rs 15.19 lakh for the outgoing model.

The facelift also introduces a new ZX+ variant, which sits above the ZX in the range. It is priced at Rs 16.80 lakh with the manual gearbox and Rs 18.30 lakh with the CVT (all prices introductory, ex-showroom). For buyers who want an all-black treatment, Honda is charging an additional Rs 10,000 on the top-spec price.