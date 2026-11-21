Upcoming River Electric Scooter Spied Testing
- Gets the same twin-shock and swingarm as the Indie
- Sports a new slimmer taillight while cluster looks same as Indie
- Appears to be smaller than the Indie and could get a smaller battery pack
River Mobility seems to have another electric scooter up its sleeve. A test mule, internally codenamed RX02/RX03, has been spotted on the road, and going by what we can make out from the spy shots, it appears to borrow quite a bit from the Indie. There are some noticeable changes, though, and the new scooter looks slightly smaller than River's current offering.
Also Read: River Indie Electric Scooter Now Available On Flipkart
From the looks of it, some of the aspects remain familiar. The test mule retains the Indie's flat floorboard, twin rear shock absorbers and swingarm, while the rear indicators also appear to be carried over. The taillight, however, is a different story. It looks slimmer and sleeker, more of a wraparound setup, compared to the rather chunky unit on the Indie. The grab rails are also chunky and extended towards the rear, likely for mounting a topbox.
The front of the test mule isn't visible in these images. From the side angle, though, the apron, mirrors and instrument display – which appears to be an LCD unit – look similar to those on the Indie. The notable change here is a taller windscreen and the high-mounted front indicators.
Also Read: River Indie Gen 3 Long Term Report: 1 Month, 400 km After
One thing that does stand out is the scooter's seemingly more compact footprint. River has built quite a reputation around the Indie's quirky touches, including its front footpegs and generous storage options. We'd expect at least some of that practicality to carry over to the new model.
As for its motor or battery pack, it is too early to put a number on its performance or range. However, if the smaller size is anything to go by, the RX02 could slot below the Indie, with a smaller battery pack and a less powerful motor. For reference, the Indie gets a 4 kWh battery and a 9 bhp electric motor. It has an IDC-certified range of 163 km and a claimed top speed of 90 kmph.
For now, the Indie remains its only in-house electric scooter, with the Yamaha EC-06 being a platform-sharing product.
Spyshot source: Rushlane
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