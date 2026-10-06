Honda Elevate Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
- Honda Elevate facelift prices start at Rs 11.80 lakh
- Gets a new ZX+ variant with additional features
- Powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine
Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate facelift in India. The SUV was long due for a refresh, and the updated model now gets a revised design and a host of new features. Prices start at Rs 11.80 lakh. The Elevate competes with the Hyundai Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. Here is a look at what each variant of the SUV has to offer.
Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift Launched At Rs 11.80 Lakh: 360-Deg Cameras, Ventilated Rear Seats Added
Honda Elevate Facelift Pricing
|Transmission
|SV
|V
|VX
|ZX
|ZX+
|MT
|Rs 11.80 lakh
|Rs 12.29 lakh
|Rs 13.93 lakh
|Rs 15.39 lakh
|Rs 16.80 lakh
|CVT
|NA
|Rs 13.79 lakh
|Rs 15.39 lakh
|Rs 16.89 lakh
|Rs 18.30 lakh
all prices introductory, ex-showroom
Honda Elevate SV
Price: Rs 11.80 lakh
The base SV variant gets:
- Honda Smart Key System with keyless remote
- One-push start/stop button
- Touch-sensor-based smart keyless access
- Electrical tailgate lock
- Driver power windows with auto open/close function and pinch guard
- Follow-Me-Home/Lead-Me-To-Car headlights with auto-off timer
- Power-adjustable door mirrors
- Automatic climate control with MAX COOL mode
- Rear AC vents
- 7-inch HD full-colour TFT MID
- Multi-function driver information interface
- Six airbags, including dual-front i-SRS, front-seat side and side-curtain airbags
- Hill-start assist
- LED projector headlights
- LED tail lamps with dual trails
- Integrated LED daytime running lights, position lamps and turn indicators
- 16-inch steel wheels
- Shark-fin antenna
- Body-coloured door mirrors
- Steering-mounted audio and hands-free telephone switches with illumination
- Steering-mounted voice-recognition switch with illumination
Honda Elevate V
Price: Rs 12.29 lakh to Rs 13.79 lakh
The V variant gets the following additional features over the SV:
- Remote engine start (CVT only)
- Seven-step paddle shifters (CVT only)
- LED shift-lever position indicator (CVT only)
- Easy shift-lock release slot (CVT only)
- Seven-speed manual shift mode and position indicator (CVT only)
- Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit (TCU)
- Alexa connectivity
- Smartwatch connectivity
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Wireless smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Wired smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Premium four-speaker surround-sound system
- Type-C USB ports
- Rear Type-C USB ports (CVT only)
- Luggage-area cover
Honda Elevate VX
Price: Rs 13.93 lakh to Rs 15.39 lakh
The VX variant gets the following additional features over the V:
- Walk-away auto-lock
- Power-folding door mirrors
- Wireless smartphone charger
- Ambient lighting for the centre-console pocket
- Front footwell ambient lighting
- Cargo-area illumination
- LaneWatch camera
- Automatic headlight control with light sensor
- Headlight integration with wipers
- Rear wiper and washer with intermittent and reverse-gear-linked operation
- LED projector front fog lamps
- One-touch electric sunroof with slide/tilt function and pinch guard
- Dual-tone diamond-cut Berlina Black and clear-finish R17 alloy wheels
- Premium six-speaker surround-sound system (four speakers + two tweeters)
- Front and rear door-lining ambient lighting in Active Orange
- Instrument-panel ambient lighting in Active Orange
- Premium fabric seat upholstery with stitching
- Leather steering wheel with stitching
- Soft-touch door-lining armrest fabric pad
- Gunmetal garnish on the steering wheel
Honda Elevate ZX
Price: Rs 15.39 lakh to Rs 16.89 lakh
The ZX variant gets the following additional features over the VX:
- Honda Sensing ADAS
- Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Low-Speed Follow (CVT only)
- Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
- Lead Car Departure Notification System
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Auto High-Beam
- Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror with frameless design
- 10.25-inch infotainment system
- Assistant Side View Monitor
- Assistant Rear View Monitor
- Eight-speaker surround-sound system (four speakers + four tweeters)
- Front ventilated seats
- Adaptive Cruise Control and LKAS operation switches on the steering wheel
- Dual-tone diamond-cut Berlina Black and dark-clear-finish R17 alloy wheels
Honda Elevate ZX+
Price: Rs 16.80 lakh to Rs 18.30 lakh
The new ZX+ variant gets the following additional features over the ZX:
- 360-degree surround-view cameras
- Front parking sensors
- Eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat
- Four-way power-adjustable co-driver’s seat
- Rear ventilated seats
Honda Elevate Facelift: Powertrain
The Honda Elevate facelift continues with the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine. It produces 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine is available with a six-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox. There is still no hybrid or CNG powertrain option for the Elevate.
Sarthak Mahajan is passionate about automobiles and technology, with a strong focus on automotive journalism. Inspired by leading automotive publications, he has gained hands-on industry exposure by volunteering at off-road events and attending automotive meet-ups across Pune and Mumbai. To strengthen his technical knowledge, he pursued an ECU tuning course. Outside of automobiles, he enjoys building high-performance PCs and helping others choose the right hardware for their needs.Read all latest news and reviews from Sarthak Mahajan →
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