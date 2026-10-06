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Honda Elevate Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Sarthak Mahajan 
last published date : 7 October 2026, 02:57 IST
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Honda Elevate Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
Highlights
  • Honda Elevate facelift prices start at Rs 11.80 lakh
  • Gets a new ZX+ variant with additional features
  • Powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine

Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate facelift in India. The SUV was long due for a refresh, and the updated model now gets a revised design and a host of new features. Prices start at Rs 11.80 lakh. The Elevate competes with the Hyundai Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. Here is a look at what each variant of the SUV has to offer.

Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift Launched At Rs 11.80 Lakh: 360-Deg Cameras, Ventilated Rear Seats Added

Honda Elevate Facelift Pricing

TransmissionSVVVXZXZX+
MTRs 11.80 lakhRs 12.29 lakhRs 13.93 lakhRs 15.39 lakhRs 16.80 lakh
CVTNARs 13.79 lakhRs 15.39 lakhRs 16.89 lakhRs 18.30 lakh

all prices introductory, ex-showroom

Honda Elevate SV

Price: Rs 11.80 lakh

The base SV variant gets:

  • Honda Smart Key System with keyless remote
  • One-push start/stop button
  • Touch-sensor-based smart keyless access
  • Electrical tailgate lock
  • Driver power windows with auto open/close function and pinch guard
  • Follow-Me-Home/Lead-Me-To-Car headlights with auto-off timer
  • Power-adjustable door mirrors
  • Automatic climate control with MAX COOL mode
  • Rear AC vents
  • 7-inch HD full-colour TFT MID
  • Multi-function driver information interface
  • Six airbags, including dual-front i-SRS, front-seat side and side-curtain airbags
  • Hill-start assist
  • LED projector headlights
  • LED tail lamps with dual trails
  • Integrated LED daytime running lights, position lamps and turn indicators
  • 16-inch steel wheels
  • Shark-fin antenna
  • Body-coloured door mirrors
  • Steering-mounted audio and hands-free telephone switches with illumination
  • Steering-mounted voice-recognition switch with illumination

Honda Elevate V

Price: Rs 12.29 lakh to Rs 13.79 lakh

The V variant gets the following additional features over the SV:

  • Remote engine start (CVT only)
  • Seven-step paddle shifters (CVT only)
  • LED shift-lever position indicator (CVT only)
  • Easy shift-lock release slot (CVT only)
  • Seven-speed manual shift mode and position indicator (CVT only)
  • Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit (TCU)
  • Alexa connectivity
  • Smartwatch connectivity
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Wireless smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Wired smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Premium four-speaker surround-sound system
  • Type-C USB ports
  • Rear Type-C USB ports (CVT only)
  • Luggage-area cover

Honda Elevate VX

Price: Rs 13.93 lakh to Rs 15.39 lakh

The VX variant gets the following additional features over the V:

  • Walk-away auto-lock
  • Power-folding door mirrors
  • Wireless smartphone charger
  • Ambient lighting for the centre-console pocket
  • Front footwell ambient lighting
  • Cargo-area illumination
  • LaneWatch camera
  • Automatic headlight control with light sensor
  • Headlight integration with wipers
  • Rear wiper and washer with intermittent and reverse-gear-linked operation
  • LED projector front fog lamps
  • One-touch electric sunroof with slide/tilt function and pinch guard
  • Dual-tone diamond-cut Berlina Black and clear-finish R17 alloy wheels
  • Premium six-speaker surround-sound system (four speakers + two tweeters)
  • Front and rear door-lining ambient lighting in Active Orange
  • Instrument-panel ambient lighting in Active Orange
  • Premium fabric seat upholstery with stitching
  • Leather steering wheel with stitching
  • Soft-touch door-lining armrest fabric pad
  • Gunmetal garnish on the steering wheel

Honda Elevate ZX

Price: Rs 15.39 lakh to Rs 16.89 lakh

The ZX variant gets the following additional features over the VX:

  • Honda Sensing ADAS
  • Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Low-Speed Follow (CVT only)
  • Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
  • Lead Car Departure Notification System
  • Road Departure Mitigation System
  • Auto High-Beam
  • Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror with frameless design
  • 10.25-inch infotainment system
  • Assistant Side View Monitor
  • Assistant Rear View Monitor
  • Eight-speaker surround-sound system (four speakers + four tweeters)
  • Front ventilated seats
  • Adaptive Cruise Control and LKAS operation switches on the steering wheel
  • Dual-tone diamond-cut Berlina Black and dark-clear-finish R17 alloy wheels

Honda Elevate ZX+

Price: Rs 16.80 lakh to Rs 18.30 lakh

The new ZX+ variant gets the following additional features over the ZX:

  • 360-degree surround-view cameras
  • Front parking sensors
  • Eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat
  • Four-way power-adjustable co-driver’s seat
  • Rear ventilated seats

Honda Elevate Facelift: Powertrain

The Honda Elevate facelift continues with the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine. It produces 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine is available with a six-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox. There is still no hybrid or CNG powertrain option for the Elevate.

# honda elevate india# Honda Elevate SUV# Honda Elevate launch# Honda Elevate Price# Honda Elevate Facelift# Honda Elevate Compact SUV# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 

Sarthak Mahajan is passionate about automobiles and technology, with a strong focus on automotive journalism. Inspired by leading automotive publications, he has gained hands-on industry exposure by volunteering at off-road events and attending automotive meet-ups across Pune and Mumbai. To strengthen his technical knowledge, he pursued an ECU tuning course. Outside of automobiles, he enjoys building high-performance PCs and helping others choose the right hardware for their needs. 

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