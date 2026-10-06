Honda Elevate Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate facelift in India. The SUV was long due for a refresh, and the updated model now gets a revised design and a host of new features. Prices start at Rs 11.80 lakh. The Elevate competes with the Hyundai Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. Here is a look at what each variant of the SUV has to offer.

Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift Launched At Rs 11.80 Lakh: 360-Deg Cameras, Ventilated Rear Seats Added

Honda Elevate Facelift Pricing

Transmission SV V VX ZX ZX+ MT Rs 11.80 lakh Rs 12.29 lakh Rs 13.93 lakh Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 16.80 lakh CVT NA Rs 13.79 lakh Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 16.89 lakh Rs 18.30 lakh

all prices introductory, ex-showroom

Honda Elevate SV

Price: Rs 11.80 lakh

The base SV variant gets:

Honda Smart Key System with keyless remote

One-push start/stop button

Touch-sensor-based smart keyless access

Electrical tailgate lock

Driver power windows with auto open/close function and pinch guard

Follow-Me-Home/Lead-Me-To-Car headlights with auto-off timer

Power-adjustable door mirrors

Automatic climate control with MAX COOL mode

Rear AC vents

7-inch HD full-colour TFT MID

Multi-function driver information interface

Six airbags, including dual-front i-SRS, front-seat side and side-curtain airbags

Hill-start assist

LED projector headlights

LED tail lamps with dual trails

Integrated LED daytime running lights, position lamps and turn indicators

16-inch steel wheels

Shark-fin antenna

Body-coloured door mirrors

Steering-mounted audio and hands-free telephone switches with illumination

Steering-mounted voice-recognition switch with illumination

Honda Elevate V

Price: Rs 12.29 lakh to Rs 13.79 lakh

The V variant gets the following additional features over the SV:

Remote engine start (CVT only)

Seven-step paddle shifters (CVT only)

LED shift-lever position indicator (CVT only)

Easy shift-lock release slot (CVT only)

Seven-speed manual shift mode and position indicator (CVT only)

Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit (TCU)

Alexa connectivity

Smartwatch connectivity

8-inch touchscreen

Wireless smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Wired smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Premium four-speaker surround-sound system

Type-C USB ports

Rear Type-C USB ports (CVT only)

Luggage-area cover

Honda Elevate VX

Price: Rs 13.93 lakh to Rs 15.39 lakh

The VX variant gets the following additional features over the V:

Walk-away auto-lock

Power-folding door mirrors

Wireless smartphone charger

Ambient lighting for the centre-console pocket

Front footwell ambient lighting

Cargo-area illumination

LaneWatch camera

Automatic headlight control with light sensor

Headlight integration with wipers

Rear wiper and washer with intermittent and reverse-gear-linked operation

LED projector front fog lamps

One-touch electric sunroof with slide/tilt function and pinch guard

Dual-tone diamond-cut Berlina Black and clear-finish R17 alloy wheels

Premium six-speaker surround-sound system (four speakers + two tweeters)

Front and rear door-lining ambient lighting in Active Orange

Instrument-panel ambient lighting in Active Orange

Premium fabric seat upholstery with stitching

Leather steering wheel with stitching

Soft-touch door-lining armrest fabric pad

Gunmetal garnish on the steering wheel

Honda Elevate ZX

Price: Rs 15.39 lakh to Rs 16.89 lakh

The ZX variant gets the following additional features over the VX:

Honda Sensing ADAS

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Low-Speed Follow (CVT only)

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Lead Car Departure Notification System

Road Departure Mitigation System

Auto High-Beam

Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror with frameless design

10.25-inch infotainment system

Assistant Side View Monitor

Assistant Rear View Monitor

Eight-speaker surround-sound system (four speakers + four tweeters)

Front ventilated seats

Adaptive Cruise Control and LKAS operation switches on the steering wheel

Dual-tone diamond-cut Berlina Black and dark-clear-finish R17 alloy wheels

Honda Elevate ZX+

Price: Rs 16.80 lakh to Rs 18.30 lakh

The new ZX+ variant gets the following additional features over the ZX:

360-degree surround-view cameras

Front parking sensors

Eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

Four-way power-adjustable co-driver’s seat

Rear ventilated seats

Honda Elevate Facelift: Powertrain

The Honda Elevate facelift continues with the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine. It produces 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine is available with a six-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox. There is still no hybrid or CNG powertrain option for the Elevate.