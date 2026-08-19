Fifth-Gen Hyundai Tucson SUV Revealed
- Gets a completely sharper design, new lighting
- Cabin gets a new dashboard layout and larger central display
- Fourth-gen model was discontinued in India in 2025
Six years after the current model made its debut, Hyundai has taken the wraps off the fifth-generation Tucson. As expected from a new generation, the changes are extensive, with the SUV getting a completely new exterior, a redesigned cabin and a larger footprint.
New Hyundai Tucson: Dimensions
The new Tucson measures 4,700 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width and 1,685 mm in height, with a 2,785 mm wheelbase. Compared to the outgoing model, it is 60 mm longer, 40 mm wider and has a 30 mm longer wheelbase. Hyundai says the increase in dimensions has helped improve cabin space, with second-row headroom up by 29 mm to 1,031 mm.
Also Read: Hyundai Boulder Sport Incoming? New Off-Roader Revealed In Design Patent
New Hyundai Tucson: Exterior
The fifth-gen Tucson has witnessed a radical design change compared to the outgoing model. From the looks of it, not a single body panel or styling element has been carried over from the fourth-gen model. Hyundai says the design follows its new 'Art of Steel' philosophy, with sharper surfaces and more pronounced body detailing.
Up front, the SUV gets a new lighting arrangement with vertical H-shaped DRLs along with a slim horizontal light positioned across the centre. The main lamp elements are tucked into the new front-end design, helping accentuate the wider appearance. Overall there are a lot of cuts and creases on this new-gen model.
The side profile is defined by more sculpted fenders and rear doors, with sharper character lines running across the body. At the rear, Hyundai has introduced three-dimensional prism-effect tail-lamps, while another slim horizontal light element mirrors the treatment at the front.
Globally, the Tucson will be available in eight exterior colours, including five new shades: Serenity White Pearl, Driftwood Grey Matte, Driftwood Grey Metallic, Redrock Orange Matte and Goyo Copper Pearl.
Also Read: New Hyundai Elantra Makes Global Debut: Boxy Styling, Hybrid Powertrain & Pleos Infotainment
New Hyundai Tucson: Interior
The cabin has also been completely revamped and is in line with the latest Hyundai models. It has given the dashboard a more horizontal layout, with a floating-style arrangement created by separating the upper and lower sections.
A large central display sits prominently in the middle of the dashboard, while the driver gets a slim digital display and a new steering wheel with ‘H’ spelled out in Morse code.
Additional interior highlights include a hidden palm-rest tray, a card holder near the driver's side air vent and dual wireless charging, allowing two smartphones to be charged at the same time. The centre console is fairly simple. Furthermore, the second-row doors now open to 83 degrees, up from 73 degrees previously.
Four interior themes will be offered globally, including the existing Black Monotone and three new combinations: Mud Grey/Dove Grey, Black/Sand Beige and Black with the Inlay Soil Brown package.
New Hyundai Tucson: XRT Variant
Hyundai has also revealed an XRT version with a more rugged look. The XRT gets a wider rectangular grille and a more prominent skid plate at the front. There are black wheel-arch extensions with a forged-carbon-inspired pattern, along with an exclusive rear bumper, skid plate, XRT badging and dedicated wheels.
Hyundai has not yet announced the powertrain or market-specific specifications for the new Tucson.
Hyundai Tucson In India
The current fourth-generation Tucson arrived in India in 2022 and enjoyed a fairly successful run for over three years. However, sales plummeted eventually, which prompted Hyundai to discontinue the SUV in 2025.
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